Facilitate Emission Reduction with NOVOSENSE Automotive Absolute Pressure Sensor NSPASx Series

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To realize full combustion and reduce emissions, the engine of automobile/motorcycle usually requires a temperature pressure sensor on the intake manifold (TMAP) to control the air-fuel ratio quickly and accurately, which can build a balance between power performance, fuel economy and emissions. The automotive absolute pressure sensor with response time in sub-millisecond is one of the key components in combustion engine system to realize closed loop control. There is also the same requirement in the gas-driven models to reduce emission with the pressure sensor near the gas injector.



NOVOSENSE Automotive Absolute Pressure Sensor NSPASx Series

Semiconductor Supplier NOVOSENSE Microelectronics recently launched its NSPASx series --- an automotive-qualified integrated absolute pressure sensor which integrates the automotive-qualified absolute pressure MEMS die(NSP163x) and signal conditioning IC(ASIC). The device adopts ASIC to calibrate and compensate the output of MEMS die, which can convert pressure signals from 10kPa to 400kPa into Vout with a customized output range from 0 to 5V. The internal MEMS die is based on the piezoresistive effect of high-sensitivity monocrystalline silicon and is designed with advanced silicon-silicon bonding CSOI MEMS micromachining technology which has been certified by IAFTF16949. The whole wafer has 100% passed AOI and CP test and also the AEC-Q103 qualification, total accuracy is less than ±1%FS during its life cycle.

The NSPASx series and MEMS wafer(NSP163x) are mainly used in intake manifold pressure detection of vehicle/motorcycle, purging line pressure detection of vehicle, vacuum boosting system (VBS) pressure detection of HEV/EV, thermal runaway pressure detection of battery pack, as well as the car seat airbag pressure detection.

Key features:

High accuracy and low power consumption:

High linearity and good stability without secondary calibration



100% temperature compensation



Output accuracy better than ±1%F.S. at 0℃~85℃, better than ±1.5%F.S. at -40℃~130℃



Operating current less than 3mA

Multiple output modes with good portability for various applications:

Ratio-metric analog output



Absolute analog output

Automobile-level standard with high reliability and stability:

Over-voltage and reverse-voltage protection between -24V to 28V



Directly supplied by high voltage up to 18V



AEC-Q100 qualified

Quick response to control the ratio of air-fuel speedily:

Better than 0.8ms response time

Customization for different applications with high flexibility:

Support the customization of pressure range from 10kPaA to 400kPaA



MEMS wafer(NSP163x) can also be customized

NOVOSENSE Microelectronics has self-developed MEMS/ASIC, packaging technology and automatic calibration technology at multi-pressure and multi-temperature points, which can support MEMS wafer and integrated device customization to meet the requirements in multi-applications.

For sample application or order, please email to sales@novosns.com

Type GPN Pressure Range Output Accuracy Vin Temp Package Absolute NSPAS3 Series 10kPa~400kPa 0.5V~4.5V 1%(0~85℃) 5V -40℃~130℃ SOP-8 7.0mm x 7.0mm Absolute NSPAS1 Series 10kPa~400kPa 0.5V~4.5V 1%(0~85℃) 5V -40℃~125℃ SOP-8 7.3mm x 7.3mm

About NOVOSENSE:

NOVOSENSE is a high performance and high reliability analog and mixed signal chip design company in China. Focusing on Sensing, Driving and System Interconnection, NOVOSENSE provides comprehensive semiconductor products and solutions such as sensors, signal chain, isolator & interface, power device & driver, as well as power management, which are widely used in automotive, industrial control, information communication and consumer electronics.

With the mission of "Sense and Drive the Future, Build a Connected World with Semiconductors", the company is committed to providing chip level solutions for the connection between the digital and the real world.

For more information, please visit website: www.novosns.com