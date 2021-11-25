Factorial Games globally launches turn-based collectible RPG Super String

Available now on iOS and Android in 180 countries

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Factorial Games, a subsidiary of Pearl Abyss, announced today that it has launched the global version of Super String, a new mobile game developed in collaboration with webtoon production company YLAB.



Watch the cinematic trailer here.

Super String marks Factorial Games' first game launch since it was acquired by Pearl Abyss in May of this year. This exciting turn-based collectible RPG with tactical elements is now available in nearly 180 countries on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Super String will support English, Korean, Japanese, and Traditional Chinese languages.

Super String is a webcomic featuring popular heroes from 14 of YLAB's webtoon titles and unites them within a single universe. It includes heroes from Island, Blade of the Phantom Master, Reawakened Man, Terror Man, Neolithic Girl and more. Since its domestic Korean launch back in May of this year, Super String has ranked first in popularity on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

In Super String, players can collect and assemble a team of heroes from their favorite YLAB webtoons. It features immersive storytelling with high-quality cinematics produced by live-action 3D models

Strategy is essential when playing the game. By using 'combinations' and 'skills' appropriately, players will be able to defeat the evil forces that are about to destroy the world. To lead heroes to victory, players must combine over 100 heroes and monsters, and then strategically place their turns in combat to achieve maximum strength. The game offers different strategic outcomes, based on how players assemble their teams, and how they strategically combine their hero's skills.

To commemorate the global launch of Super String, Factorial Games will hold a number of events where players can claim handy rewards which will get them the highest-grade agents.

For more information, please visit the game's official Facebook page.

