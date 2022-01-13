Fahim Imam-Sadeque Shares Insights into Work, Technology and More During an Interview with Entrepreneurmindz.com

Business development professional Fahim Imam-Sadeque is excited to announce his exclusive interview with Entrepreneurmindz.com, where he shared insights into his daily routine, the COVID-19 pandemic and changing technology.

Business development professional Fahim Imam-Sadeque is excited to share his latest exclusive interview with Entrepeneurmindz.com. In the interview, he discusses advice he'd give his younger self, how he builds relationships with clients, whether he has a specific routine that keeps him on task and many more topics.

Fahim Imam-Sadeque has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Actuarial Science from the City University of London and has proven experience in the asset management industry. He's a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries, and his top skills include asset management, hedge funds, investment management, sales, and consultant and client relationship management.

While he has come a long way in his career, Fahim Imam-Sadeque still reflects on his earlier life. In the interview with Entrepreneurmindz.com, he says he would advise his younger self to always be kind to yourself, "because however much you try, however much you push yourself, you can't get to where you want in a short period of time."

He adds that anything that is worth doing in life takes a lot of time to achieve. This means that patience is key. Appreciating all the small wins that one can accomplish on the way to reaching a final goal is key to making a career enjoyable.

Fahim Imam-Sadeque knows how important it is to build relationships with clients consistently over time. Client relationships need to be carefully crafted, and people need to be honest and straightforward with others.

As he explains in the interview:

"I will always be completely upfront and open with my clients about all scenarios the strategy I'm talking to them about could possibly perform poorly. And over time, that's the way we build trust with an institutional allocator."

Like many others, Fahim Imam-Sadeque says his business has been "massively" affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He's switched gears to communicating remotely with asset allocators, which have adjusted their operating model so that they will now allocate "tens or hundreds of millions of dollars to a strategy without meeting physically with the manager."

The technology that Fahim Imam-Sadeque integrates into his daily work has helped him not only accomplish his daily tasks but also serve his clients well. It's a development that has simply been stunning to him. As he explains in the Entrepreneurmindz.com interview:

"I would never have thought that these sorts of processes could occur without people looking at each other in the face across the table. So, that's been amazing."

Fahim Imam-Sadeque shared insight into many other topics during his interview, including his daily routine, how he charges his batteries after working long hours and what things he might change about the alternative investments industry.

