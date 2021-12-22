Fairfield by Marriott Opens Its Second Hotel in Malaysia with The Opening of Fairfield by Marriott Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, today announced the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Pahang. Inspired by the beauty of simplicity and warm hospitality, the 186-room hotel is set to deliver an inviting and seamless experience to leisure and business travellers visiting the Malaysian capital.



Fairfield by Marriott Kuala Lumpur - Deluxe Room (King)

"We are excited to bring the second Fairfield by Marriott hotel to Malaysia with the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Pahang. The opening indicates the market's appetite for select service brands and is a testament on our continued focus to expand the diversified portfolio across the country. We look forward to offering distinctive guests experiences to our traveller as we grow," said Rivero Delgado, Marriott International's Area Vice President for Singapore, Malaysia, and The Maldives.

Situated less than 10km from Malaysia's cultural, financial, and economic city centre, the new Fairfield Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Pahang is a five-minute walk to the monorail and LRT stations, with renowned tourist attractions including PETRONAS Twin Towers, Bangunan Sultan Abdul Samad, the National Museum, and the popular entertainment and shopping district Bukit Bintang within reach. The hotel also offers guests convenient access to Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, the National Art Gallery, and Istana Budaya.

Fairfield by Marriott Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Pahang's public spaces embody the "modern calm" aesthetic of the Fairfield by Marriott brand. The new hotel features 186 spacious, modern and well-equipped rooms. The guestrooms are designed with comfort in mind, where the bathroom seamlessly opens up into the room. The Superior Room features a separate living space, a dining area, and spacious bedroom with the city view for those who are looking for more space.

The hotel has a signature restaurant, Lesung, offering guests a fresh take on local Malaysian cuisine, Western classics, as well as a unique selection of Malay Archipelago-inspired dishes. The name Lesung (Malay for pestle and mortar) is inspired by one of the instrumental kitchen tools in authentic Malay cooking, used for grinding spices and pounding condiments. It is where the flavor base for traditional dishes is formed, highlighting the overall authenticity of Executive Chef Daneh's creation. The all-day dining restaurant will feature an international breakfast buffet, where guests can look forward to a complimentary hot breakfast every day, and an à la carte menu for lunch and dinner. The Market, located in the lobby's multifunctional space and equipped with plenty of natural light, offers Grab-and-Go services for quick bites while on-the-move.

The hotel also offers a 16-seater Board Room for business meetings, fitted with dynamic AV equipment and onsite catering. Guests staying at the hotel will have access to an array of amenities including a 24-hour fitness centre, where guests can maintain their workout routine with cardiovascular equipment as well as free weights while on-the-go, and a spacious surau (prayer room). The surau in the hotel features a Moorish architecture, offering a panoramic view of the city and a space for akad nikah solemnization (Malay wedding solemnization ceremony) for up to 60 persons.

"At Fairfield by Marriott Kuala Lumpur, Jalan Pahang, guests can escape the chaos of travel and get back to a more calm, balanced place, even in the heart of a bustling city like Kuala Lumpur," said General Manager, David Scully. "We look forward to welcoming business and leisure travellers to experience our warm hospitality and uplifting spaces."

