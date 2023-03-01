Fairoaks IT's New Book Exposes Top Ways Business Owners Fail CMMC Audits

Adam Crossley, CEO of Fairoaks IT, an IT services company serving small business owners in the Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island area, has recently released a new book. The book, The Compliance Formula, describes how to stay compliant when working with the government.

—

The Compliance Formula, Crossley's new book, ensures that businesses have the key practices in place to bin on, win and take part in lucrative government contracts.

“Cyberhackers are costing the DoD and its contractors billions each year,” says Adam Crossley, chief executive officer for Fairoaks IT. “Any company that works with them must become CMMC compliant in order to stand out from competitors and avoid hefty fines.”

This book is going to reveal to them exactly how to make sure businesses are fully compliant with CMMC standards, and if it isn’t…

Readers of the book will also learn the six-step process to successfully weave CMMC compliance into their workplace culture. For more information about The Compliance Formula…Successful Strategies Of CMMC Compliant Companies, or to purchase copies of the book, please visit www.fairoaksit.com/the_compliance_formula_pre/ or contact Fairoaks IT at 844-835-8218.

About Us: Adam Crossley has served Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island businesses for more than 10 years, specializing in helping medical, financial and manufacturing sectors with all their IT support needs. Adam and his team have worked to provide fairly priced IT services to more than 150 businesses, protecting them from cybercrime, helping them with compliance issues like HIPPA and CMMC and making sure their technology “just works” so they can do their jobs and grow their business.

Contact Info:

Name: Adam Crossley

Email: Send Email

Organization: Fairoaks IT

Phone: 844-835-8218

Website: http://www.fairoaksit.com/the_compliance_formula_pre/



Release ID: 89090846

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.