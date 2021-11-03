FairX Retail Futures Poised for Significant Growth as Volume Continues to Rise

Distribution Opens to Global Clients of Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC, E*TRADE; Hudson River Trading Commits as a Lead Market Maker

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FairX, the new regulated futures exchange built for the active retail trader, today announced it is positioned for significant growth, as industry-leading firms including Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC as well as E*TRADE have completed certification, opening up distribution to the respective firms' global clients. The new client access comes as FairX volume consistently reaches highs, with average daily volume growing 33% week-over-over week since launch in June.

Also poised to play a role in the exchange's growth is Hudson River Trading, a leading global market maker and liquidity provider, which has committed to provide streaming around-the-clock quotes for FairX products, joining Virtu Financial and XTX Markets, which have served as FairX Lead Market Makers since launch.

"We're thrilled that clients of Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC and E*TRADE – two of the largest, most recognizable retail brokerage firms in the industry – can now trade FairX products that meet the needs of today's active individual investor," said Neal Brady, CEO at FairX. "And to have Hudson River Trading join as an additional Lead Market Maker will further deepen the exchange's around-the-clock liquidity, providing new and dramatically lower-cost trading opportunities for the retail trader."

"We continue to see demand from retail traders and investors to access futures markets, and we are excited to offer access to FairX as another destination for our clients choosing to utilize futures in their overall portfolios," said J.B. Mackenzie, Managing Director at Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC.

"E*TRADE is pleased to open up distribution to our clients as FairX's offering aligns with our mission to empower retail traders with the tools and service they need to make futures part of their portfolio," said Dan Ryba, Executive Director at E*TRADE.

Charles Schwab Futures and Forex LLC and E*TRADE join a rapidly expanding distribution network of retail-focused brokers and vendors offering access to FairX futures, including Tradovate, Ironbeam, Stage 5, EdgeClear, Bookmap, CQG, Rithmic, Sierra Chart, TradingView and dxFeed.

Last week, FairX launched Micro Crude Oil Futures (OIL), representing the most cost-effective way for active retail traders to trade and hedge the price of crude oil. OIL is now listed alongside FairX futures on the Bloomberg US Large Cap Index, tracking the largest 500 companies by market cap, and on the SuperTech Index, tracking 15 of the largest and most actively traded companies engaged in high-growth technology, media and manufacturing industries. Both FairX products are offered in Nano and Micro sizes.

For more information on brokers offering FairX products, visit fairx.com/brokers.

About FairX

FairX was founded in collaboration with leading online brokers to meet the needs of the global retail investor. Dedicated to providing retail traders superior product at a dramatically lower cost, FairX does not charge for market data and offers retail traders significantly reduced transaction fees and around-the-clock liquidity. FairX futures are offered through LMX Labs, LLC, a wholly owned Designated Contract Market (DCM) regulated by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Contracts traded on the exchange clear through Nodal Clear, a registered Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO). To learn more about FairX, please visit www.fairx.com | LinkedIn: FairX | Twitter: @fairx.

