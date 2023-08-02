Falcon Autotech Announces Successful Go-Live of Automated Parcel Sortation Solution at DTDC’s Chennai Facility

NEW DELHI, India, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Falcon Autotech, a leading supplier of intralogistics automation solutions, has been selected by DTDC Express Ltd, one of India’s leading integrated express logistics companies, to automate its parcel sorting operations at its super hub of 1,75,000 sq ft in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.







Using its cross-belt sorter technology, Falcon has designed DTDC's parcel sorting system, which can handle 9,000 parcels per hour, operate in a 24 X 7 environment, and can be expanded to cater to future growth. The new linear cross-belt solution leverages cutting-edge technology to automate key sorting processes in DTDC's warehouse, including parcel profiling and sorting. This solution is designed to optimize the space requirements for sorting operations, increase efficiency, and reduce operational costs.

"We are thrilled to see our warehouse automation solution go live with DTDC, this solution is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative intra-logistics solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Falcon’s CEO Naman Jain.

“The new sorting system at hubs will be able to create unique bags for 233 locations pan India with a single configuration. It has internationally accepted features such as auto scanning and dimensioning which help us reduce human intervention. Overall we are excited to see the benefits of this technology in action and believe this will help us increase our efficiency and reduce operating costs while improving the overall quality of service to our customers." said Abhishek Chakraborty, Executive Director, DTDC Express Limited.

Falcon and DTDC worked closely together to implement the warehouse automation solution, which included extensive testing and training to ensure a smooth transition to the new system.

About Falcon Autotech:

Falcon Autotech is a global intralogistics automation solutions company. With over 10 years of experience, Falcon has worked with some of the most innovative brands in E-Commerce, CEP, Fashion, Food/FMCG, Auto, and Pharmaceutical Industries. With its proprietary software and robust hardware integration capabilities, Falcon designs, manufactures, supplies, implements, and maintains world-class warehouse automation systems globally. Falcon’s strong research and development team and the continuous focus on innovation reflect our strong solution line around Sortation, Robotics, Conveying, Vision Systems, and IoT. Falcon has done over 1,800 installations across 15 countries on 4 continents.

About DTDC Express

DTDC Express Ltd is one of India’s leading integrated express logistics companies offering domestic and international services. DTDC offers a comprehensive range of technology-enabled logistics services, serving a wide spectrum of customers across diverse industry verticals. Today, DTDC operates India’s largest physically accessible express logistics network and has over 14,000+ exclusive channel partners which contribute to its sales and service capabilities

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e57c7a44-1e77-4025-8163-66c08a4adcd5