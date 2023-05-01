Family Dynasty Advisors Announces the Launch of the Tactical Advantage ETF (Ticker: FDAT) – A Dynamic Solution for Today's Unpredictable Markets

The Tactical Advantage ETF (FDAT) has been launched on the NYSE Arca stock exchange by a prominent provider of low-volatility investment solutions. The ETF aims to mitigate risks and generate returns by offering an adaptable and interesting alternative to the traditional 60/40 portfolio.

—

Family Dynasty Advisors, a leading provider of innovative investment solutions, announced the listing of the Tactical Advantage ETF (FDAT) on the NYSE Arca stock exchange. This actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) is designed to help investors navigate the ever-changing market landscape.



The Tactical Advantage ETF (FDAT) aims to mitigate risks and generate returns in various market environments by utilizing a multi-strategy investment approach that adjusts to different market conditions. This approach seeks capital appreciation while managing risk, employing diverse investment strategies, including Market Trend, Counter Trend, and Volatility.



"With market volatility being a constant concern for investors, we created the Tactical Advantage ETF to offer an adaptable and interesting alternative to the traditional 60/40 portfolio," said Mike Caffey, sub-advisor of the fund. "By employing a combination of strategies and actively adjusting allocations based on market conditions, our fund is designed to reduce exposure to volatility by increasing or decreasing the cash position. FDAT is built on the premise that the most advantageous way to maximize long-term growth is by minimizing short-term losses.”



The Tactical Advantage ETF (FDAT) offers the following key features:

Adaptable investment approach: FDAT focuses on capital appreciation and active risk management by employing investment strategies that adjust to various market conditions.

Diverse strategies in action: FDAT identifies and follows long-term market trends, takes advantage of short-term price fluctuations, and strategically allocates assets during periods of increased market volatility.

Dynamic asset allocation: FDAT adjusts allocations based on market conditions, increasing exposure to assets with lower correlations while simultaneously seeking to minimize the impact of market drawdowns





For more information about the Tactical Advantage ETF (FDAT), please visit or https://tacticaladvantageetf.com.



About Tactical Advantage ETF

Tactical Advantage ETF is a leading provider of innovative investment solutions, committed to delivering prudent market navigation and service to its clients. With a focus on transparency and risk management, Tactical Advantage ETF seeks to empower investors by providing an actively managed investment solution. To learn more about Tactical Advantage ETF, visit https://tacticaladvantageetf.com.



Before investing, consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. Call (833) 817-7010. for a prospectus containing this information. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.



Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. Models and Data Risk - The composition of the Fund’s portfolio is heavily dependent on proprietary investment models as well as information and data supplied by third parties (“Models and Data”). When Models and Data prove to be incorrect or incomplete, any decisions made in reliance thereon may lead to the inclusion or exclusion of securities from the Fund’s portfolio that would have been excluded or included had the Models and Data been correct and complete. Foreign Securities Risk - Foreign securities held by Underlying ETFs in which the Fund invests involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value than investments in securities of U.S. companies. Debt Securities Risk - By virtue of the Fund’s investments in high-yield bond ETFs, the Fund is exposed to high-yield bonds indirectly which subjects the Fund to debt securities risks, which includes: Call, Event, Extension, Credit, and Interest Rate Risk. Illiquid Investments Risk - The Fund may, at times, hold illiquid investments, by virtue of the absence of a readily available market for certain of its investments, or because of legal or contractual restrictions on sales. New Fund Risk - As a new fund, there can be no assurance that the Fund will grow or maintain an economically viable size.



Distributed by Foreside Fund Services LLC.



This press release is for informational purposes only and should not be considered an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities or investment products mentioned. The content of this press release is subject to change without notice.

Contact Info:

Name: Jamie Mitchell

Email: Send Email

Organization: Tactical Advantage ETF

Website: https://tacticaladvantageetf.com



Release ID: 89096191

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.