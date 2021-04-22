Family Traditions at Bali's Finest Address, The St. Regis Bali Resort

BALI, Indonesia, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family traditions at The St. Regis Bali Resort offers engaging activities and thoughtful experiences tailored to younger guests and their families. Our signature program are designed to captivate guests of all ages, giving them the opportunity to explore Bali's exotic beauty and culture. Celebrate the art of play with meaningful family activities while luxuriating in exquisite accommodations and signature services at Bali's Finest Address.



Experience a whimsical Tiny Afternoon Tea, set up with an enchanting teepee tent for young Luminaries at the comfort of your villa.

Families will delight in special welcome amenities and turndown rituals. Throughout the stay, The St. Regis Bali Resort is dedicated to provide families with the necessary amenities to ensure a comfortable and effortless stay.

Welcome Ritual

Upon arrival of the family, welcoming attention are tailored for the younger guests by having them experience the check in-process with a packet and Astor library card to check-out 1-2 library books from the mobile library. A welcome gift awaits in the suite/villa.

The St. Regis Butler prepares unique turndown amenity from personalized message and delectable treats, to The Astor Library bookmark, a child-sized robe, slippers as well as step stool in the bathroom for children age 6 years below.

The resort offers a range of activities that are designed and easily customizable for families to create lasting memories. It is recommended to reserve at least 24 hours in advance.

Tiny Afternoon Tea

Experience a whimsical Tiny Afternoon Tea, set-up with an enchanting teepee tent for young Luminaries at the comfort of your villa. Featuring Lollipop Cake, Cupcake Animal, Donut Tower, Milkshakes, and St Regis Teddy Bear, inspired by Mrs. Astor's famous tea gatherings.

Overlooking the majestic view of the Indian Ocean, families can enjoy the Evening Outdoor Cinema at Cloud Nine Terrace, as the sun sets and sky filled with twinkling stars. Watch a movie while snacking on popcorn, drink a selection of soft drinks and juices.

Boasting a beachfront location with pristine beach and inviting pools, families can delight in an immersive getaway. Choose to stay in one of the exquisitely appointed suites or villas, and savor in an international range of dining delights in the resort's award-wining restaurant. The Children Learning Center is expertly staffed to supervised educational programs in an enriching environment.

With tailored activities for you and your little ones, enjoy a tropical destination that offers experiences beyond expectation. Family Fun at Bali's Finest Address includes:

A lavish daily breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children, 12 years old and under

All kids meals are free (up to 2 children, 12 years old and under)

Complimentary 1 extra bed per room

Tailored kids welcome amenities and turndown ritual

2-hour daily activity at the Children's Learning Center per child

1 scoop of complimentary ice cream per day per child

Late check-out (subject to availability)

Round trip luxury airport transfer

Click here for preview of Family Fun at Bali's Finest Address.

For reservation, please call +62 361 8478 111, email to Bali.Reservation@stregis.com or visit our website here.

The St. Regis Bali Resort Commitment to Clean

Aligned with Marriott International's Commitment to Clean, The St. Regis Bali Resort actively take hygiene and cleanliness standards very seriously, prioritizing the safety of our guests and associates. We have implemented elevated cleaning protocols throughout public spaces and guest rooms. These include:

Disinfecting - Upon arrival, all arriving vehicles will be disinfected and guest luggage will be fully sanitized.

- Enhanced Public Space Cleaning - We have increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfection, especially in high-traffic areas like restrooms, elevators, and escalators and provided more hand sanitizing stations.

- Social Distancing Practices - Signage is displayed throughout the hotel promoting physical distancing and encouraging guests to stand at least 2 meters apart.

- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) - Associates will wear PPE (Face Coverings, Gloves etc.) based on the activities they are performing.

- Check-In - For guest convenience and to ensure social distancing, check in will take place in room .

- . Guest Rooms - Every guest room is thoroughly cleaned and disinfected between each guest. We will continue to provide housekeeping services daily while you are away from the room. For your peace of mind, a sanitization kit including hand sanitizer bottle and disposable mask are also provided during your stay.

- Temperature Screening - We will be temperature screening associates and vendors at entry points. For guests we will be temperature screening where required by law.

Learn more about The St. Regis Bali Resort Commitment to Cleanliness here.

About The St. Regis Bali Resort

Located on the pristine beach of Nusa Dua, The St. Regis Bali is nestled in the heart of the noteworthy "Garden of Bali". Exuding understated barefoot elegance and Balinese-inspired living, the Resort offers infinite panoramic ocean views on a generous 9 hectares of lush gardens, a strand pool with a swim up bar and 3,668sqm of crystal blue lagoon to its lavishing guestrooms. Captivating in every detail, the beautifully appointed 124 Suites and Villas welcome guests with all the comforts of a contemporary refined Balinese home with striking interiors, complimentary Wi-Fi, and The St. Regis heritage of uncompromising luxury: bespoke 24-hour Butler Service. The resort promises culinary excellence with 3 distinctive restaurant venues and 2 bars spread across the expansive property. Indulge into blissful treatments at Iridium Spa or unwind at the fitness center. In its own tropical park, the Children's Learning Center features intelligent fun-filled activities for youngest connoisseurs. For more information on The St. Regis Bali Resort, please visit www.stregisbali.com

About St. Regis Hotels & Resorts

Combining classic sophistication with a modern sensibility, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., is committed to delivering exceptional experiences at more than 45 luxury hotels and resorts in the best addresses around the world. Since the opening of the first St. Regis hotel in New York City over a century ago by John Jacob Astor IV, the brand has remained committed to an uncompromising level of bespoke and anticipatory service for all of its guests, delivered flawlessly by signature St. Regis Butler Service. For more information and new openings, visit stregis.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. St. Regis is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

