Fang Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) ("Fang" or the "Company"), a leading real estate Internet portal in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Total revenues were $56.5 million, an increase of 14.6% from $49.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Operating income from continuing operations was $5.9 million, compared to an operating loss from continuing operations of $21.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Net loss was $76 thousand, compared to a net loss of $26.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights
- Total revenues were $216.2 million, a decrease of 1.6% from $219.7 million in 2019.
- Operating income from continuing operations was $32.7 million, an increase of 31.4% from $24.9 million in 2019.
- Net loss was $6.5 million, compared to a net loss of $10.3 million in 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenues
Fang reported total revenues of $56.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 14.6% from $49.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Revenue from marketing services was $30.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 59.1% from $18.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Revenue from listing services was $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 23.1% from $12.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in the number of paying customers.
- Revenue from leads generation services was $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 20.0% from $14.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Revenue from financial services was $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 175.9% from $1.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the increase in average loan receivable balance.
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 13.2% from $4.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to the optimization in cost structure.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were $42.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 38.3% from $68.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
- Selling expenses were $16.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 37.8% from $26.3 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in staff cost and promotional expense.
- General and administrative expenses were $25.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 38.6% from $42.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in staff related costs.
Operating income/(loss) from Continuing Operations
Operating income from continuing operations was $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to operating loss from continuing operations of $21.0 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Change in Fair Value of Securities
Change in fair value of securities for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a loss of $2.3 million, compared to a loss of $3.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the fluctuation in market price of investments in equity securities.
Income Tax Benefits
Income tax benefits were $4.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 24.3% from $3.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Net Loss
Net loss was $76 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $26.2 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Revenues
Fang reported total revenues of $216.2 million for 2020, a decrease of 1.6% from $219.7 million in 2019.
- Revenue from marketing services was $109.1 million for 2020, an increase of 15.2% from $94.6 million in 2019.
- Revenue from listing services was $44.2 million for 2020, a decrease of 30.4% from $63.5 million in 2019, mainly due to the decreased number of paying members in listing services.
- Revenue from leads generation services was $47.8 million for 2020, an increase of 10.4% from $43.3 million in 2019, driven by the increase in effectiveness of services and customer acceptance.
- Revenue from financial services was $9.1 million for 2020, a decrease of 5.0% from $9.6 million in 2019.
Cost of Revenue
Cost of revenue was $17.6 million for 2020, a decrease of 37.7% from $28.3 million in 2019, primarily due to optimization in cost structure.
Operating Expenses
Operating expenses were $163.4 million for 2020, a decrease of 5.6% from $173.1 million in 2019.
- Selling expenses were $59.2 million for 2020, a decrease of 19.6% from $73.7 million in 2019.
- General and administrative expenses were $104.1 million for 2020, an increase of 4.7% from $99.4 million in 2019.
Operating Income from Continuing Operations
Operating income from continuing operations was $32.7 million for 2020, an increase of 31.4% from $24.9 million in the corresponding period of 2019.
Change in Fair Value of Securities
Change in fair value of securities for 2020 was a loss of $26.2 million, compared to a loss of $46.1 million in 2019, mainly due to the fluctuation in market price of investments in equity securities.
Income Tax Benefits
Income tax benefits were $4.5 million for 2020, a decrease of 53.1% from $9.5 million in 2019, mainly due to the effect of change in fair value of equity securities.
Net Loss
Net loss was $6.5 million for 2020, compared to a net loss of $10.3 million in 2019.
Business Outlook
Based on current operations and market conditions, Fang's management predicts a positive net income for the year of 2021, which represents management's current and preliminary view and is subject to change.
About Fang
Fang operates a leading real estate Internet portal in China in terms of the number of page views and visitors to its websites. Through its websites, Fang provides primarily marketing, listing, leads generation and financial services for China's fast-growing real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors. Its user-friendly websites support active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and other value-added services for, the real estate and home furnishing and improvement sectors in China. Fang currently maintains approximately 74 offices to focus on local market needs and its website and database contains real estate related content covering 665 cities in China. For more information about Fang, please visit http://ir.fang.com.
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "is expected to," "anticipates," "aim," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "are likely to," "estimates," "may," "should" and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding Fang's future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates, market position and continued business transformation. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Fang's control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the impact of Fang's business development strategies, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of current and future government policies affecting China's real estate market. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Fang's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fang does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.
|
Fang Holdings Limited
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data)
|
ASSETS
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
130,055
|
105,282
|
Restricted cash, current
|
278,854
|
219,096
|
Short-term investments
|
91,587
|
194,720
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
95,246
|
66,379
|
Funds receivable
|
4,924
|
8,372
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
37,054
|
31,509
|
Commitment deposits
|
201
|
188
|
Loans receivable, current
|
90,909
|
60,490
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
673
|
644
|
Total current assets
|
729,503
|
686,680
|
Non-current assets:
|
Property and equipment, net
|
713,599
|
695,457
|
Deferred tax assets
|
3,698
|
6,570
|
Deposits for non-current assets
|
497
|
618
|
Restricted cash, non-current portion
|
44,050
|
42,452
|
Long-term investments
|
372,962
|
341,946
|
Other non-current assets
|
40,621
|
39,179
|
Total non-current assets
|
1,175,427
|
1,126,222
|
Total assets
|
1,904,930
|
1,812,902
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Short-term loans
|
334,086
|
264,624
|
Short term bond payable
|
-
|
102,779
|
Deferred revenue
|
140,293
|
134,143
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
127,261
|
120,244
|
Customers' refundable fees
|
4,167
|
4,981
|
Income tax payable
|
23,048
|
4,207
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
11,144
|
9,227
|
Total current liabilities
|
639,999
|
640,205
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Long-term loans
|
115,980
|
184,158
|
Long-term bond payable
|
110,316
|
-
|
Convertible senior notes
|
168,452
|
168,929
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
85,724
|
90,723
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
118,713
|
138,435
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
599,185
|
582,245
|
Total Liabilities
|
1,239,184
|
1,222,450
|
Equity:
|
Class A ordinary shares, par value Hong Kong Dollar ("HK$") 1 per share,
|
9,244
|
9,244
|
Class B ordinary shares, par value HK$1 per share, 600,000,000 shares
|
3,124
|
3,124
|
Less: Treasury stock
|
(117,183)
|
(123,216)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
542,151
|
528,620
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(30,147)
|
(98,371)
|
Retained earnings
|
257,862
|
270,358
|
Total Fang Holdings Limited shareholders' equity
|
665,051
|
589,759
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
695
|
693
|
Total equity
|
665,746
|
590,452
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
1,904,930
|
1,812,902
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss[i]
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data and per share data)
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenues:
|
Marketing services
|
30,104
|
18,919
|
109,070
|
94,639
|
Leads generation services
|
11,532
|
14,414
|
47,801
|
43,300
|
Listing services
|
9,732
|
12,662
|
44,206
|
63,471
|
Financial services
|
3,935
|
1,426
|
9,082
|
9,561
|
Value-added services
|
1,194
|
1,712
|
5,517
|
5,893
|
E-commerce services
|
12
|
191
|
476
|
2,847
|
Total revenues
|
56,509
|
49,324
|
216,152
|
219,711
|
Cost of revenues:
|
Cost of services
|
(3,545)
|
(4,086)
|
(17,609)
|
(28,260)
|
Total Cost of Revenues
|
(3,545)
|
(4,086)
|
(17,609)
|
(28,260)
|
Gross Profit
|
52,964
|
45,238
|
198,543
|
191,451
|
Operating (expenses) income:
|
Selling expenses
|
(16,364)
|
(26,290)
|
(59,226)
|
(73,662)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(25,829)
|
(42,099)
|
(104,149)
|
(99,442)
|
Other income/(loss)
|
(4,843)
|
2,197
|
(2,505)
|
6,518
|
Operating income / (loss) from continuing operations
|
5,928
|
(20,954)
|
32,663
|
24,865
|
Foreign exchange gain/ (loss)
|
(5,435)
|
(46)
|
(9,105)
|
154
|
Interest income
|
3,159
|
4,319
|
12,472
|
9,038
|
Interest expense
|
(6,085)
|
(9,006)
|
(23,879)
|
(25,402)
|
Investment income (loss), net
|
(53)
|
86
|
1,745
|
2,644
|
Realized gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
|
-
|
(721)
|
-
|
861
|
Change in fair value of securities
|
(2,316)
|
(3,450)
|
(26,249)
|
(46,062)
|
Government grants
|
537
|
184
|
1,419
|
927
|
Loss before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
|
(4,265)
|
(29,588)
|
(10,934)
|
(32,975)
|
Income tax benefits
|
Income tax benefits
|
4,189
|
3,370
|
4,473
|
9,544
|
Net (loss) income from continuing operations, net of
|
(76)
|
(26,218)
|
(6,461)
|
(23,431)
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13,181
|
Net loss
|
(76)
|
(26,218)
|
(6,461)
|
(10,250)
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
(1)
|
Net loss attributable to Fang Holdings Limited
|
(75)
|
(26,217)
|
(6,459)
|
(10,249)
|
Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares :
|
Basic
|
(0.00)
|
(0.29)
|
(0.07)
|
(0.11)
|
Diluted
|
(0.00)
|
(0.29)
|
(0.07)
|
(0.11)
|
[i] On June 19, 2020, a ratio change that had the same effect as a 1-for-10 reverse ADS split took effect, and as a result, one ADS currently represents ten Class A ordinary shares.
