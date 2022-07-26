Fans Geared Up to Celebrate Ragnarok X: Next Generation's War of the Chosen S2 Watch Party with AppGallery

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGallery commemorated the first anniversary of Ragnarok X: Next Generation (ROX) with a massive two month long celebration filled with running promotions and highly anticipated events. ROX is one of the highest grossing massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG) in Malaysia, where players create their avatars and interact with each other to form powerful guilds to complete quests. The climax of the celebrations is the War of the Chosen S2 Govern Thunder Watch Party event with more than 300 ROX Adventurers held at Boathouse, Kuala Lumpur.

The long-awaited "War of the Chosen" (WOC) Season 2 tournament is back this year and commenced on 26 June 2022. This cross-server event, where PC gamers met mobile gamers, allows Adventurers from both platforms to battle it out with other players in an open tournament. Huawei is the main sponsor of the WOC Season 2 tournament, offering 64 Huawei smart device prizes worth over US$60,000 for the top 8 teams in the APAC region.

The WOC watch party marks the first time in 2 years post-pandemic, that AppGallery has brought gamer interaction offline, providing a platform for players to connect with their guild members and create a community beyond the virtual space. This is reflective of Huawei's commitment to developing an all-scenario experience by bridging online-offline connections between fans and their favorite games.

"Gaming through ROX has brought the gamers into a welcoming virtual world, and we want to extend that immersive experience even further, by creating a close-knit community through offline interactions. AppGallery will continue to elevate the gaming experience by adding more exciting campaigns for gamers" said Nick Zhao, Director of Mobile Ecosystem Business Growth, Huawei Malaysia.

"Having been onboarded onto the platform last year, we collaborated with AppGallery to create a fun and welcoming virtual world in ROX, with an added extension of the game into reality by curating various offline activities that allow gamers to enjoy a more immersive experience. Together with Huawei, we are confident in providing ROX players with a better gaming experience in the future," said ROX.

During the party, gamers had the opportunity to socialise over dinner and games, where they immersed themselves into the world of ROX and thoroughly enjoyed themselves with the WOC watch party, captivating performances, interactive station games, meet-and-greet with local cosplayers – ending off on a high note with the ROX Music Festival.

The party ended with a lucky draw session where exclusive merchandise and Huawei devices were given out to the lucky winners.

AppGallery continues to elevate the gaming experience by adding more popular game titles into its platform and integrating game features in HUAWEI Themes for better interaction within the ecosystem. In addition, to enjoy more in-app promotions and exclusive discounts, gamers can also look forward to more physical fans meetup parties to extend their gaming experience from virtual to real-life social.

Users can now download Ragnarok X: Next Generation from AppGallery or HUAWEI Game Center to enjoy more game perks: http://www.bit.ly/AppGalleryROX

About HUAWEI AppGallery

AppGallery is the official app market on HUAWEI smartphones, featuring curated apps across a wide range of categories including games, education, lifestyle, and fashion. In addition, AppGallery users get access to a wide range of exclusive giveaways, rebates, coupons and VIP privileges.