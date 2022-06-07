Fanverse steadily progresses for launching in Asia and with partnership in Europe and Middle East to transform the Entertainment industry to benefit from NFTs

—

The core business model of Fanverse is the ecosystem and interaction between fans and artists. Its NFT project focuses on Entertainment-based content featuring leading Korean artists, singers, and TV program-blended NFTs, a gateway between the entertainment through the NFT market.

Fanverse platform allows every fan to purchase a Non-fungible Token (NFT) asset of the targeting artists. This way, the fans support the artist by being a part of the crowdfunding community and the main sponsor of their activities such as funding for concerts or albums by purchasing their NFTs.

Link2Gain, the partner and exclusive representative of Fanverse in Europe and the Middle East region, provides an extensive promotion and digital marketing of Fanverse for NFT, artists, athletes, influencers, and any entertainment-based content including K-Pop singers, through its revolutionary digital media technology driven by a powerful A.I.

The synergy of Fanverse and Link2Gain will expand the potential of bringing more fans to be its investors and the main influencers to promote artists, idol singers, actors, and actresses to become famous and successful. This investment cycle enables the fans and influencers to raise and grow stars to rank higher effectively and strengthen the communities. The ultimate targets of the project are to innovate the incentive system in the entertainment market to spotlight more content and artists.

Mark Hwang, CEO of Fanverse says, “We are very much excited to announce the IDO launching at DarePlay platform as well as the following DEX listing. Especially these steps will invite more global users into Fanverse community. We are also planning to carry out various IEOs and listing at centralized exchanges thereafter to increase the user access to Fanverse Token”.

Meraj Siraj, CEO of Link2Gain added, “We are delighted with the solid legal development of Fanverse. It means there is a massive promotion that we, Link2Gain, can carry out across the globe to achieve the purpose of Fanverse platform firm and fast. There are enormous opportunities we will offer to athletes, artists, arts, events, and concerts. We will spotlight them and bring their names to the world.”

Fanverse has its branch in Seoul, Korea, and has recently opened its office in Hanoi in Vietnam to localize its operation and service to infiltrate the local entertainment markets.

Link2Gain runs its operation from Stockholm in Sweden to cultivate and expand its services to entire Europe and the strategic operation from its Regional Head Quarter to Dubai, UAE. This aims to provide meticulous service to the clients both in Europe and the Middle East in addition to securing the benefits of Dubai where the regulation is being more friendly for blockchain and NFT projects. This will allow Link2Gain to maximize and realize its powerful 2nd Phase development.

The project activities will include organizing Artist Concerts, releasing Albums by utilizing the full advantage of NFT, participating in DAO Governance, promoting Airdrops, and Event Participation. Lin2Gain will promote these activities faster and effectively in addition to endorsing various top-tier athletes and spot stars in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia as their project ambassadors to bring top-level artists and sports stars into its NFT and Metaverse project. The Metaverse App is under co-development by one of the top leading tech companies in South Korea.

About Fanverse:

www.fanverse.world

Fanverse is a new NFT social platform for fandom around the world. Fanverse creates various forms of NFT ecosystem such as digital art fan/social tokens, games, donations, and metaverse through the convergence of community, and NFT technologies.

Also, Fanverse aims to provide innovative modules that not only publish and trade NFT but also allow anyone to publish their own social/fandom tokens, along with content creators and fandom communities to share a variety of incentives.

Since the project is launched in 2021, the project has achieved several key milestones including the issuance of FT Token used for payment, service fees, voting, staking, and other various functions provided within the Fanverse platform to various businesses partnerships with entertainment companies and broadcasting companies.

About Link2Gain:

Link2Gain, a revolutionizing digital media, and marketing platform driven by a powerful A.I. were founded based on a passion for collaboration of Swedish creativity and Japanese technology with 30 years of experience in Media, PR, Marketing, Advertising, and the Internet, and related areas.

Link2Gain focuses on combined digital marketing, PR, and media-related activities to achieve tangible results for customers. This includes, but is not limited to, social media, backlinks building, keyword research, competitor analysis, and content marketing.

The team at Link2Gain work to identify potential ranking obstacles to systematic on-page optimization based on keyword research, which is supported by AI technology.

