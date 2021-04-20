Far East Hospitality rides on first quarter’s momentum for regional expansion

Signs Strategic Alliance Agreement with ARTOTEL Group in Indonesia

Opens second Village property in Yokohama, Japan





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 April 2021 - Riding on the momentum of opening two properties – The Clan Hotel Singapore and Quincy Hotel Melbourne, in the first quarter of 2021, Far East Hospitality today announced that it will continue with its regional expansion plans.

Teaming up with ARTOTEL Group

To kick things off, the homegrown operator signed a Strategic Alliance Agreement with ARTOTEL Group – Indonesia's leading boutique hospitality and lifestyle group. The Group covers a wide range of offerings, including integrated hospitality, food & beverage, creative event management, and artsy merchandising. Under the terms of the partnership, both parties will collaborate across operations, branding, and training, as well as support business growth across markets.

"Singapore and Indonesia are key inbound markets for our respective tourism sectors. As such, we see strong synergies for both countries," said Arthur Kiong, Chief Executive Officer of Far East Hospitality Management. "ARTOTEL Group also has a large network in Indonesia where we do not have a presence in. From a brand architecture perspective, it fits into a niche segment which we are currently not represented. Amid discussions to explore a 'travel bubble' between both countries, we look forward to leveraging our combined portfolio to appeal to both domestic and regional markets."

As part of the agreement, both Far East Hospitality and ARTOTEL Group will be represented as an "Affiliate Brand" on the respective parties' distribution channels and ecosystem. Far East Hospitality will also work with ARTOTEL Group to enhance its presence in Indonesia – Southeast Asia's largest market – and gain meaningful market share. Both parties will also conduct training exchanges to share industry best practices and increase internal knowledge and expertise across markets.





Doubling its portfolio of hotels in Japan





[Photo: Far East Hospitality's second property in Japan – Far East Village Hotel Yokohama]

Slated for opening in June this year, Far East Village Hotel Yokohama will be Far East Hospitality and the Village brand's second property in Japan. This opening comes almost a year after the opening of Far East Village Hotel Ariake in July 2020. The 277-key property will be managed by Far East Hospitality under a Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) with Far East Organization.

Situated in the heart of downtown Yokohama, the property targets business travellers. It is a five-minute drive to the central business district and a three-minute walk to Sakuragicho and Kannai stations. It also offers visitors easy access to Minato Mirai District which houses attractions such as the Cup Noodle Museum and Colette Mare Shopping Mall. The largest Chinatown in Japan is also located close by with temples, traditional gates, delicious food, and colourful festivals for travellers to Eat, Play, and Explore like a local . Sports fans can also catch a game of baseball at the Yokohama Stadium nearby.

Expanding on homeground

Looking ahead, Far East Hospitality will also be expanding into the resort and spa category with the opening of Oasia Resort Sentosa in the second half of 2021.





The 191-key property consists of Suites, Wellness Premier Rooms, and Deluxe Rooms, and will be the fourth property on Sentosa island managed and operated by Far East Hospitality. Guests will have the opportunity to experience a wellness lifestyle that promotes a holistic state of being, where one's mental, physical and emotional health are in sync. They are able to participate in activities such as spa treatments, fitness routines, mind-body practices, as well as connect with nature. Wellness journals, self-care checklists, and access to a collection of guided meditation audio are amongst the many items that are made available to guests during their stay.

Commenting on the expansion plans, Far East Orchard's Group Chief Executive Officer, Alan Tang said, "We have not let the pandemic detract us from our goal of growing our hotel portfolio through Far East Hospitality. We are looking ahead and positioning ourselves for the eventual recovery, by deepening our presence in markets where there is a long-term positive outlook for hospitality and tourism."

About Far East Hospitality

Far East Hospitality Holdings Pte Ltd (Far East Hospitality) is an international hospitality owner and operator with a diverse portfolio of 9 unique and complementary brands of hotels, serviced residences and apartment hotels, including Oasia, Quincy, Rendezvous, Village, Far East Collection, Adina Hotels, Vibe Hotels, Travelodge Hotels and TFE Hotels Collection.

Far East Hospitality owns more than 10 hospitality assets and operates a combined portfolio of more than 16,500 rooms under its management across 100 hotels and serviced residences in eight countries – Australia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand and Singapore, with more in its development pipeline. In 2020, the group ranked amongst the top 100 hotel companies by HotelsMag.

Far East Hospitality is a 70-30 joint venture formed in 2013 between Far East Orchard Limited (a listed company under Far East Organization) and The Straits Trading Company Limited. In the same year, Far East Hospitality, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Far East Hospitality Investments (Australia) Pte Ltd, completed a 50-50 joint venture with Australia's Toga Group to form Toga Far East Hotels (TFE Hotels).

For more information, visit https://www.FarEastHospitality.com/ .