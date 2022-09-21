Far Eastern New Century won the "Sustainability & Innovation Award" from ITMF Awards 2022 with FENC® TOPGREEN® Bio3

FENC® TOPGREEN® Bio3, World No.1 Fabric made from waste gas reuse technology & N66 solution dye.

TAIPEI, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pioneer in innovation and sustainability, Far Eastern New Century Corporation (FENC) is able to provide solutions to lower the environmental impact for both Poly and Nylon and our effort, FENC® TOPGREEN® Bio3, is honored to be recognized by International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) Awards 2022, the world's first fabric made with recycle waste gas PET and combine with our Nylon66 Solution dye technology which is skip dyeing process and makes the whole fabric eco-friendly.

Its lineup of environmental products sets the Company apart from over 45 global material suppliers and won it "Sustainability & Innovation Award" from ITMF Awards 2022, which recognize sustainable and innovative achievements in the textile industry with focus on innovation, design, development, and production under the strictest standards of sustainability and respect for the environment.

FENC cooperates with biotech company, LanzaTech, to utilize bio technology which transforms industrial waste gas into low carbon ethylene glycol (EG) then utilized in polyester production. Fabrics made from polyester that capturing carbon emissions and can greatly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG), reduce energy using, reduce water consumption, reduce chemical consumption. Not only ensure lower pollution levels in the community, but also maximizes sustainability in saving energy and water through FENC waterless dyeing technology for our next generation.

In 2021, FENC formed collaborations with major international corporations, lululemon, ZARA and other global brands to turn waste gas into apparels by using FENC® TOPGREEN® Bio3 technology.

Actions towards net-zero cannot wait, and FENC is answering the call to reach this global vision. With 2020 as the baseline, FENC's production business plans to reduce emissions by 20% by 2025, 40% by 2030 and commits to achieving net zero by 2050. Tackling emissions from the production, fuel, energy, raw material and transportation fronts, FENC continues its quest for new technology as it forms partnerships with the entire value chain to build green business models, reduce carbon emissions and fulfill its corporate social responsibility.

About Far Eastern New Century (FENC)

FENC was established in 1949. It is an international company, based in Taiwan, operating in USA, Japan, Mainland China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines and many other countries/regions. FENC is the only polyester supplier in the world vertically integrated to offer a product spectrum spanning from raw materials to consumer products. The range of products and applications cover all facets in life, including PET bottles, food and non-food packaging, hygiene, automotive, and home textile as well as functional athletic apparels. The company's 2021 consolidated revenues reached USD$8.5 billion with USD$23 billion in total assets. With over 30,000 employees, FENC is not only the top 3 polyester producers in the world but also the world's largest producer of food-grade recycled PET and recycled polyester filament. Please visit www.fenc.com for more information.