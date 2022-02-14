Fare hikes getting you down? Earn as you ride with Revolut

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commuters feeling the pressure of increased commuting fares will be happy to know that global financial superapp Revolut is giving cashback on Gojek rides starting today.

This cashback promotion is in addition to the existing Public Transport cashback the payments app has been giving commuters since May last year.

The Public Transport cashback campaign gives commuters a 20% cashback on bus and train fares, up to a maximum of S$10 per calendar month. To qualify for this promotion, Revolut customers in Singapore need to top up their e-wallets monthly, with a minimum of S$100 using bank transfer. For top-ups using credit cards or of amounts less than S$100, customers will receive a 2% cashback. ( T&Cs here )

The Gojek campaign, which will end 14 March 2022, will give a 20% cashback to customers who pay for their rides using a Revolut card. The maximum payout per customer is capped at S$20. ( T&Cs here )

Revolut customers can utilise both promotions.

Deborah Tan-Pink, Head of Communications & PR at Revolut Singapore says:

"The increase in bus, train and, coming soon, taxi fares may seem miniscule but they do add up. For budget-conscious Singaporeans who may be feeling the pinch, Revolut is the card to use to pay for bus and train fares and for your Gojek rides. If you are looking to travel internationally soon, our competitive currency exchange rates and free overseas ATM withdrawals will help you get more out of your money."

New customers of Revolut do not need to wait for a physical card to be delivered to them. They can start tapping into both promotions once they set up their free Standard account and link a virtual card to their smartphone wallets and as a payment method in the Gojek app. To sign up for a free Revolut account, visit revolut.com .

ABOUT REVOLUT

Revolut is building the world's first truly global financial superapp to help people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK, offering money transfer and exchange. Today, over 18 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut's innovative products to make more than 150 million transactions a month.

Across our personal and business accounts, we help customers improve their financial health, give them more control, and connect people seamlessly across the world.