Faris CPA Addresses Canadian Income-Tax Implications for OnlyFans & Social Media Influencers Experiencing CRA Audit Issues

Faris CPA expands its guide for OnlyFans models in Canada to address new tax laws. The guide covers key changes affecting income reporting, deductions, and CRA audits, offering tailored tax guidance to content creators and social media influencers for compliance and peace of mind.

Faris CPA, a leading accounting firm in Toronto, is pleased to announce a substantial expansion to our essential guide for OnlyFans models, “Your Guide to OnlyFans Taxes in Canada,” to help them navigate the complexities of Canadian income tax regulations and CRA audits. This expansion comes as a result of the proposed and implemented changes to Canadian tax laws introduced in Budget 2024, that may affect OnlyFans models and social media influencers.

Insights on Recent Tax Law Changes with Budget 2024

Increased Capital Gains Inclusion Rate. For individuals with capital gains exceeding $250,000 in a year, the inclusion rate will increase from 50% to 66.67% (two-thirds) for gains above that threshold. The two-thirds inclusion rate on capital gains applies to all corporations, regardless of the amount of their capital gains. This could impact high-earning OnlyFans creators who invest their income and realize large capital gains or who have incorporated their businesses.

Immediate Expensing for Productivity-Enhancing Assets. The budget proposes 100% first-year deductions for certain equipment, including general-purpose electronic data-processing equipment and systems software, if acquired between budget day and December 31, 2026. This could benefit OnlyFans creators investing in new computer equipment or software for their content creation.

Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) Changes. The budget proposes revisions to the AMT calculation, allowing individuals to claim 80% of the Charitable Donation Tax Credit when calculating AMT, up from the previously proposed 50%, as well as amendments to other AMT credit and deduction rules. This could benefit OnlyFans creators whose income level requires AMT income tax calculation.

Expanded Disability Supports Deduction. The budget proposes to expand the list of eligible expenses under this deduction, including items like ergonomic work chairs, alternative input devices for computers, and digital pen devices. OnlyFans creators with disabilities may benefit from these expanded deductions for equipment used in their work.

Enhanced Audit Compliance Measures. The budget introduces stronger audit compliance measures, including penalties for non-compliance with information requests and the ability for the CRA to require information under oath. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) had previously acknowledged that its tax auditors are closely monitoring Canadian social media influencers to ensure that their income is properly reported on their tax returns.

Navigating CRA Audits

Faris CPA highlights the importance of proper documentation and record-keeping to successfully navigate CRA audits. The firm's tax experts can assist in preparing and defending tax returns, ensuring all eligible deductions are claimed, and providing representation during CRA audits.

"Our mission is to provide comprehensive tax guidance tailored to the unique needs of OnlyFans models, content creators, and social media influencers. We understand the challenges our clients face and are dedicated to helping them achieve compliance and peace of mind," said Sam Faris, President at Faris CPA.

