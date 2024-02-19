Farmbright Announces ‘Grow the Future’ Campaign To Plant 5 Million Moringa oleifera Trees in Support of Their Vision for People and the Planet

Farmbright has announced their ‘Grow the Future’ campaign and vision to build farms for the future of humanity, based on breakthrough crops that enable impactful solutions across nutrition, health, agriculture, water, energy, and carbon sequestration providing a model for life-changing and long-lasting community regeneration.

Farmbright Pty Ltd “Farmbright” (https://farmbright.org) has announced the launch of their ‘Grow the Future’ campaign to fund their vision for people and the planet. The groundbreaking initiative aims to fund the planting of 5 million Moringa Oleifera trees, enable Farmbright to establish a global Moringa Oleifera seed bank, and for the company to engage in meaningful research and development of market ready solutions for positive human and environmental impact. Moringa Oleifera is known as the 'miracle tree’, and the company's first selected breakthrough crop for their planned Alpha M1 farm in Australia.

Wesley Cooke, Farmbright’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, has stated, “We are facing a sustainability crisis, a multi-faceted global issue that threatens not only our lives but the lives of future generations. Billions of people globally live on the edge of existence where even the basics are not guaranteed. We are all suffering the enduring environmental, social, and health repercussions of industrial and intensive farming methods, which has led to serious consequences such as soil degradation, nutritional decline in foods, water contamination, deforestation, and biodiversity loss. The problem and the solution to this crisis we believe is found in farming which holds vast potential but requires a fundamental shift in the way we perceive and interact with nature to unlock true sustainability.”



Farmbright has developed an innovative and novel sustainable agricultural model centred on breakthrough crops that aims to create transformative change and selected Moringa Oleifera as their first breakthrough crop for its unique capacity to produce high quality biomass with low soil and environmental requirements, including the ability for it to grow on marginal land. Moringa Oleifera is a tree native to the Indian subcontinent, which is renowned for its exceptional nutritional value and environmental benefits.

Dr. Gustavo Bracho, Farmbright’s Chief Scientist has described the potential of Moringa Oleifera as truly humbling stating that “all of the Moringa plant can be used, the leaves are exceptionally rich in vitamins, micronutrients and proteins with quantities per gram several times higher than what most other food sources can offer. In addition, its biomass can be used across many areas of impact, providing a powerful opportunity to address global hunger, malnutrition and to improve general health. We are committed to developing and bringing to market significant applications of this breakthrough crop in the fields of agriculture, energy, water purification, and livestock feed, among others. Growing Moringa Oleifera can also be considered a very efficient way to capture and utilise carbon, with the added benefit of using that carbon in many applications for further positive impact.”



Farmbright’s ‘Grow the Future’ campaign aims to raise awareness for these global sustainability issues and fund the planting of these miracle Moringa Oleifera trees as part of their initial project and model development. Farmbright invites individuals and businesses worldwide to engage in this transformative and important project by funding seeds to plant trees as part of their campaign. For every seed funded for $1 Australian dollar or equivalent, Farmbright will commit to planting that seed to grow a Moringa Oleifera tree on their planned Alpha M1 farm. In addition to direct giving as an individual or business, Farmbright has also launched an innovative physical Seed Card and digital Seed Gift option as part of their campaign that allows for more personal gifting for increased impact.

Farmbright's ‘Grow the Future’ campaign is a cornerstone of their larger vision to build sustainable farms that serve as a catalyst for solving the world's greatest problems. Through building sustainable farms, cultivating breakthrough crops, establishing a global seed bank and providing market-ready solutions through meaningful research and development, Farmbright aims to create a future where agriculture is both sustainable and socially impactful. Cooke added, “We have developed a sustainable and innovative farming model that we believe has the power to address these global issues at scale which we believe will result in a reversal of current trends and will turn surviving to thriving for billions of people.“



For more information on how to participate in the campaign or learn more about Farmbright's vision and initiatives, please visit https://farmbright.org. The “Grow the Future” campaign can be accessed directly by visiting https://growthefuture.farmbright.org.

About Farmbright

Farmbright is registered in Australia. The company is dedicated to building sustainable farms as a means to addressing the world's greatest challenges.

Their work encompasses planning and launching sustainable farms, cultivating breakthrough crops, establishing a global seed bank, and engaging in research and development for sustainable outcomes. Farmbright's initiatives are focused on creating market-ready solutions across various sectors including food and nutrition, health, water filtration, energy and biomass, livestock feed, agricultural fertilisers, and carbon sequestration and utilisation, providing a model for life-changing and long-lasting community regeneration.

Forward Looking Statement

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Farmbright’s current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements.



Farmbright assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release, dated as of February 16, 2024, as the result of new information or future events or developments. Farmbright undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.



