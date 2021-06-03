Farmmi Attending High-profile 2nd China Edible Fungi Industry Expo

LISHUI, China, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Food Co., Ltd., is attending the high-profile second China Edible Fungi Industry Expo (the "Expo"), from June 3-5, 2021 (booth 10E05) at the Fuzhou Strait International Convention and Exhibition Center (Hall 10) located in Fujian, China.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We plan to leverage this high-profile expo as part of our ongoing sales expansion strategy. We have recognizable brands in the edible fungi industry and a strong platform of active customer engagements in key markets worldwide. The Expo will give us an invaluable opportunity to meet face to face with existing and new partners, and we expect it will serve as an important channel for us to open new markets."

Jointly sponsored by the China Edible Fungi Association and the Fujian Huiyuan International Exhibition Co., Ltd., the Expo is expected to span 16,000 square meters, with six exhibition areas, including feature areas for edible fungi, leading edible fungi brands, intelligent manufacturing, and more covering the entire edible fungi industrial chain. Nearly 300 enterprises from 20 provinces and regions are participating, with more than 10,000 professional merchants expected to attend, raising the Expo's prominence.

Edible fungi products are expected to range from dried, fresh, snack food and condiments, to health care products, among others. Upstream and downstream products will include auxiliary materials and related equipment for the entire process of cultivation, planting, and growing through harvesting, packaging and processing.

The Expo is mountain and sea themed and is being held the same time as the China (Fuzhou) International Fishery Expo 2021. Organizers and showcased companies will feature the integration of the edible fungus and seafood industries and trading platforms.

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and other agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

