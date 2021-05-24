Farmmi Continues Sales Push at Asia's Largest Food Innovation Exhibition

LISHUI, China, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company showcased its expanded product line and global brand at Asia's largest food innovation exhibition, the 2021 China International Food and Beverage Exhibition (the "2021 SIAL China") in Shanghai from May 18-22, 2021.

Founded in 2000, SIAL China (www.sialchina.cn) is co-hosted annually by the China Commerce Development Centre and the Comexposium Group. The 2021 SIAL China was held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. As the most important annual event in China's food and beverage industry, China Food Fair brings buyers from across the world together to jointly build the most influential food industry trade platform. The event sets the standard for the companies entering Asia, while providing the region's food industry with market insight and opportunities for innovation, making it a high-level, world-renowned international food and beverage event.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Chairman and CEO of the company, said, "This was another highly successful event for Farmmi, which took on added significance as we were able to meet face-to-face with many valued partners and potential new partners. We continue to build sales momentum for our high-quality agriculture products, while also benefitting from very positive buzz following the recent announcement on our strategy to grow into a more comprehensive service provider. There is a lot of enthusiasm and interest in working with us as we continue to execute on our Company's growth, expand our business and further enhance our brand."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and other agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

