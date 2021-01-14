Farmmi Launches Specialized Chinese New Year Mushroom Gift Boxes

LISHUI, China, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company's subsidiary, Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., has launched its specialized Chinese New Year mushroom gift boxes and has started to receive orders for these gift boxes. One of the larger initial orders is from a long-term, multi-channel customer, with over 100 retail stores in China and Canada, and a major export business.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "This is another great example of how we add value to our customers and help drive mutual growth. Our highly attractive Chinese New Year gift boxes were thoughtfully designed to convey positive wishes for health and prosperity in the New Year, with a foundation in healthy daily living and a sound diet. Mushrooms, with all of their potential health benefits, excellent taste and ease of use in countless recipes, are the perfect symbol and food staple. We are very pleased with the positive response from customers for our festive gift boxes and expect to benefit from additional orders in advance of the coming Chinese New Year."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Related Links :

http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/