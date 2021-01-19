Farmmi Wins Initial Round of Food Enterprise Management Awards in Lishui

LISHUI, China, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced its subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Food Co., Ltd. won the initial round of food enterprise management awards in Lishui. The awards recognize food processing workshops and small and micro food manufacturers in Lishui for excellence across 5 disciplines that influence corporate image, expense management, sales, operational standardization and facility improvement.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are honored to receive this important award in recognition of our efforts and commitment to food safety and operational leadership. Lishui has a rich heritage in fostering the growth of food production enterprises into successful corporations. Farmimi is proud to share in this heritage as an important leader in the region's growth and success in the agricultural industry. This award serves as further validation of our strong competitive position, foundation of excellence and track record of providing our customers with superior food products."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is a leading agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and many other sought-after agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

