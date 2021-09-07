Farmmi Wins New Order for Export to Southwest Asia

LISHUI, China, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company's subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co., Ltd., won a new product order for its popular dried whole Shiitake mushrooms. The customer will export Farmmi's Shiitake mushrooms to Southwest Asia.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "Our latest win comes from one of our long-term customers, with a far reaching business network. By successfully supporting such important relationships, we are able to leverage our many partners' logistics investments and established distribution networks. This allows us to focus on our direct farm and collective networks to ensure we have adequate supply on hand to meet increased customer demand for our high-quality agricultural products. In addition to the well-established nutritional benefits of mushrooms, we are seeing more interest in the inherent cultivation benefits given the low water requirements, which is critical in geographic markets worldwide."

About Farmmi, Inc.

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and other agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on our business within and outside of China and the size of the worldwide mushroom market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

