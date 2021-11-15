Farrer Park Hospital Announces New Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farrer Park Hospital Pte Ltd (FPH) announced today the appointment of Dr. Timothy Low as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The outgoing CEO (FPH), Dr. Peng Chung Mien, continues as Group CEO of The Farrer Park Company Pte Ltd, which owns FPH and One Farrer Hotel.

Dr. Low leaves his current appointment as Head of Healthcare Investment at Pavilion Capital, a subsidiary of Singapore's state investment firm, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. He is currently, and has been for several years, a member of FPH's Board of Directors.

His predecessor as CEO, Dr. Peng, who has laid a strong foundation to build on, said, "The hospital has held steadfast to its goal of providing affordable high quality healthcare to our patients who we regard as partners in their pursuit of good health."

Officially opened in 2016 by then Health Minister, Mr. Gan Kim Yong, the hospital has seen its operational profitability grow steadily since 2019 despite the COVID-19 pandemic impacting Singapore from early 2020. During Dr. Peng's tenure, the number of medical specialists attracted to practise at FPH has greatly increased, firmly establishing it as a multidisciplinary tertiary healthcare facility.

On his immediate priority, incoming CEO Dr. Low said he will build on FPH's strong resources and visibility to shift towards a culture of innovation. "It means rethinking innovative possibilities for treatment with new modalities of care," he added.

"Our workplace culture will have to be one of safety, and be sufficiently open and transparent. Our staff are empowered to speak up and are encouraged to come forward when difficulties arise," Dr. Low said. "We will continue to reach out to all our partners within the healthcare family, and particularly our patients, in the quest for evolving care with enhanced patient safety and experience."

Dr. Low has extensive experience in the healthcare industry. He has been CEO at Gleneagles Hospital, Vice President at Covidien, and regional medical director at Schering-Plough, before his first tenure as CEO, FPH in 2015. He joined the FPH Board in 2018.

About Farrer Park Hospital

Farrer Park Hospital is the latest private tertiary acute care hospital in Singapore. The facility includes Farrer Park Medical Centre with specialist clinics, medical technology, nuclear medicine, and radiology services to support various surgical specialties in oncology, orthopedic, gastroenterology, and cardiology. Designed by healthcare professionals and conveniently built above an underground train station, the Hospital enables holistic care for all its patients.

The Hospital premises has numerous calming gardens and inspiring artworks with its related hotel, One Farrer Hotel. The synergies between the Hospital and hotel provide families and visitors with enhanced experiences in food and beverage, accommodation choices, lifestyle programs, and conference facilities.

Farrer Park Hospital and One Farrer Hotel are part of The Farrer Park Company Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based company.

