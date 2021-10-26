Fashion Gala: China Underwear Culture Week was successfully held

Spring 2022 show coming in April

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest underwear show in Asia area - China (Shenzhen) International Brand Underwear Fair 2021 was held April 19th this year.

SIUF is a yearly event which shows new products, trends and applications of underwear industry and strives to create a professional exchange platform which integrating business negotiation, international exchange and brand display for underwear manufacturers and upstream and downstream industry chains.

The show occupied 82,500 square meters in Shenzhen exhibition center, and 850 exhibitors participated, covering many categories including underwear, underwear, home wear, swimwear, yoga, baby products and socks. Socks have been an especially fast growing category in recent years, which indicated that the show has developed into a full-category intimate clothing exhibition.

Approximately 195,696 visitors attended the show. Compared with the same period in 2019, the number of professional buyers in 2019 increased by 30%. In addition to agents and terminals across the country, there was eager participation of designers, media, colleges and e-commerce organizations.

China Underwear Culture Week was held concurrently with this show, to promote the development of underwear brands with culture. The grand opening show, brand show, annual awards ceremony, design competition and supermodel competition lead the fashion trend of underwear and the innovation direction of the industry chain.

The exhibition will hit again with an area of 100,000 square meters at the same time next year.

About China (Shenzhen) International Brand Underwear Fair (SIUF)

Authorized by Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China, the fairs are yearly events presented by Shenzhen Shengshi Jiuzhou Exhibition Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Underwear Association, with the support of Guangdong Textile Association.

2022 Spring Show

Exhibition Areas: 100,000m2

Exhibiting Brands: 1500+

Professional Visits: 220,000

Exhibition Time: April 19, 2022 to April 21, 2022

Show website: www.siuf.com