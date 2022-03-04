Fashion Label, Couture by Tess, Announces Travel Through Fashion Time Fashion Show

Partnerships, sponsorships and seats for the fashion show at OZARI in Nashville, Tennessee are now available.

—

Tess Mann, fashion designer for the Couture by Tess bridal gown label, is scheduled to release the fashion line’s latest collections called Nostalgia and New Discovery at the Travel Through Fashion Time Fashion Show on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at OZARI in Nashville, Tennessee. The fashion show will feature models with Premiere Models agency debuting brand new couture bridal gown designs. Partnerships and sponsorships are now available in the form of discounted services from vendors, media outreach, volunteer groups or in-kind partnerships. Partners and sponsors will be offered a guest appearance on an upcoming episode of Couture Chats with Tess on Youtube. These episodes will air in an effort to educate the public about each vendor affiliated with the presentation.

Two collections will be presented at the Travel Through Fashion Time Fashion Show. The Nostalgia Collection is a new collection donning various fashion techniques from different eras while assimilating modern touches. New Discovery is a smaller collection that has utilized designs from previous Couture by Tess collections and re-imagined based on clients' feedback from over the years. Guests will have the ability to view the original sketches at the fashion show of the latest collections shown on the runway in an effort to offer viewers an immersion of the full-design experience.

“We are inviting guests who work in the fashion and wedding industries, fashion design students and brides-to-be seeking a couture wedding gown. Interested parties should contact someone from the Couture by Tess team to be placed on the guest list,“ said Tess Mann with Couture by Tess Bridal.

There is no fee to attend the fashion show. Guests’ names must be on the guest list as there is a finite number of seats available. Champagne and hors d'oeuvres will be served. Guests will experience a live Q&A with the designer and have opportunities throughout the event to meet the Couture by Tess team.

About Tess Mann: Tess Mann is the owner of bridal store, Couture by Tess Bridal, and designs her own line of gowns under the same name. Tess has been in the bridal industry since 2012. Prior to her formal entry into the industry, she had been designing since she was a young teenager, however chose a different career path in order to serve her country for over twenty years as a federal officer. In September 2018, Tess became a United States Trademark Designer with her designs being protected by the United States Patent Office. After serving the Memphis, Tennessee area for a little over six years providing luxury bridal couture, Tess and her husband, Joe, opened Couture By Tess Bridal on 31 W. Broad Street in Cookeville, Tennessee in November of 2019. Tess is also the talk show host of Couture Chats with Tess on Youtube where she interviews fashion and event industry professionals.

