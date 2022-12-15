Fashion model Sladana Milojev turns Alice In Wonderland inspired by Moschino 2018 fashion show

Fashion model Sladana Milojev looked like Alice In Wonderland.

—

Sladjana Milojev, a 24-year-old fashion model, experienced a floral explosion from Pablo Pacheco and his team working with them together in Mexico. Flowers was a great success during the Moschino Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2018 fashion show.

Jeremy Schott, the designer, was inspired by real, life-size flowers. While the show started with a punk twist, the final 18 looks had flowers, butterflies, and nature in blossom. The show took everyone to the world in Wonderland.

Winnie Harlow, Joan Smalls, Gigi Hadid, and Kaia Gerber all have looked fashionable and beautiful in Jeremy Scott's masterpieces. This gorgeous floral design was inspired by it and was made on the model Sladjana Milojev.

In terms of style and beauty, the color Pink can be both playful and empowering, as Sladana Milojev demonstrates. Pink is also a very delicate color since it evokes feelings of sensitivity, femininity, tenderness, and romance.

The fashion industry is incredibly motivating. It enables one to be original, free, and creative. Fashion model Sladjana Milojev got the amazing chance to be exactly that. Her hair was decorated with unique flower ties from the great hair stylist Kike Mendez. The appropriate makeup and attire created by Ángel Tosca completed the look and transformed it into a painting. This look can serve as inspiration for others who share a passion for fashion and beauty.



About the model:

Sladjana is a young woman of 24 years old. She was raised in the city of Bacska Topolya, which is close to the Hungarian border, and she received her education there. At age 15, she relocated to Germany, where she attended a language school to study English and German. Sladana worked in the medical industry until switching to modeling full-time in 2019. Sladjanaparticipated in social media beauty pageants and worked part-time on fashion shows and photo shoots. She is currently working for herself full-time through several agencies, and she is quite happy with her career advancement. She has since worked as a model all around the world (France, Greece, India, Maldives, HawaiiMexico). Sladjana Milojev has been featured in numerous fashion and beauty publications, including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Lofficiel.



To learn more, visit:

https://elenamodels.de/model/sladana-m/

https://kavyar.com/kjdibwha2ffp



Credits:

@gzentenoo stylist

Hair: @kikemndez

Makeup: @angeltoscabeauty

Photographer: @pabloftronic

Contact Info:

Name: Andrea Balzarotti

Email: Send Email

Organization: Sladana Milojev Fashion and Beauty management

Website: https://kavyar.com/kjdibwha2ffp



Release ID: 89086574

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.