Fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Fashion retailer Forever 21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday as it joined a growing list of brick-and-mortar players who have succumbed to the onslaught of e-commerce.

Since the start of 2017, more than 20 US retailers, including Sears Holdings Corp and Toys 'R' Us, have filed for bankruptcy as more customers shift to online retailers such as Amazon Inc.

The company lists both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion (S$1.38 billion) to $10 billion, according to the court filing in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The retailer said it received $275 million in financing from its existing lenders with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as agent, and $75 million in new capital from TPG Sixth Street Partners, and certain of its affiliated funds.

With these funds, Forever 21 said it intends to operate business as usual and will focus on profitable core part of its operations.

Meanwhile, the company plans to close most of its international locations in Asia and Europe, but will continue operations in Mexico and Latin America.

Founded in 1984, the retailer has 815 stores in 57 countries. Last week, it said it would exit Japan and close all 14 stores at the end of October.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP was serving as the company's legal adviser, Alvarez & Marsal advised on restructuring, and Lazard acted as its investment banker.

More about
Bankruptcy/Liquidation fashion

TRENDING

Rotting body of 68-year-old man retrieved from Bedok North &#039;trash flat&#039;
Rotting body of 68-year-old man retrieved from Bedok North 'trash flat'
Socialite Jamie Chua&#039;s biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in
Socialite Jamie Chua's biggest designer bag regrets are all Chanels - an expert shares the best and worst bags to invest in
Joanne Peh &#039;disappointed&#039; that sex scene in Last Madame didn&#039;t show more
Joanne Peh 'disappointed' that sex scene in Last Madame didn't show more
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven &amp; other deals this week
Free 4th night stay at Conrad hotels, 10,000 free cups of coffee from 7-Eleven & other deals this week
My son doesn&#039;t want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay
My son doesn't want me to wear a bikini, says Zoe Tay
NUS student’s molest victim: I had no idea he wrote an apology
NUS student’s molest victim: I had no idea he wrote an apology
Motorcyclist in Malaysia flung into air after crashing into car driven by Singaporean
Motorcyclist in Malaysia flung into air after crashing into car driven by Singaporean
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy&#039;s ear for not doing his homework
Malaysian teacher staples 10-year-old boy's ear for not doing his homework
Singaporeans misled into paying more for holidays by online travel booking sites: Competition watchdog
Singaporeans misled into paying more for holidays by online travel booking sites
Meme roundup: All the dank parodies about the NUS molester who escaped jail time
Meme roundup: All the dank parodies about the NUS molester who escaped jail time
&#039;What are you scared of? My house is full of lawyers&#039;, penny stock crash accused Quah Su-Ling allegedly said
'What are you scared of? My house is full of lawyers', penny stock crash accused Quah Su-Ling allegedly said
Thai model death &#039;scandal&#039; casts spotlight on murky industry
Thai model death 'scandal' casts spotlight on murky industry

LIFESTYLE

Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
Monga fried chicken: Local celebrity friends say yes-yes to Nono
7 local hawker dishes that are surprisingly easy to cook at home
7 local hawker dishes that are surprisingly easy to cook at home
I did an &#039;Eat, Pray, Love&#039; trip in Nepal after quitting my job and did not regret it
I did an 'Eat, Pray, Love' trip in Nepal after quitting my job and did not regret it
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue

Home Works

7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
7 popular interior design trends that Singapore millennials would love for their home
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat
9 things every first-time HDB homeowner must know before renovating their flat
5 cheap plumbing services in Singapore
5 cheap plumbing services in Singapore
7 cosy corners that are also nifty storage spaces
7 cosy corners that are also nifty storage spaces

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Singaporean influencer Mongabong says people warned her about being friends with Xiaxue
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
Internet sensation The Try Guys, missing one, dying to try laksa. But durian...
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
This baby-faced Filipino teacher is actually 23
Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV&#039;s first actor with Down syndrome
Ordinary in extraordinary: He is local TV's first actor with Down syndrome

SERVICES