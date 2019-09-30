Fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy

Fashion retailer Forever 21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday as it joined a growing list of brick-and-mortar players who have succumbed to the onslaught of e-commerce.

Since the start of 2017, more than 20 US retailers, including Sears Holdings Corp and Toys 'R' Us, have filed for bankruptcy as more customers shift to online retailers such as Amazon Inc.

The company lists both assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion (S$1.38 billion) to $10 billion, according to the court filing in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The retailer said it received $275 million in financing from its existing lenders with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as agent, and $75 million in new capital from TPG Sixth Street Partners, and certain of its affiliated funds.