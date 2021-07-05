Fashion Shenzhen Show | Sounded the Fashion Rallying Call in the Post-Pandemic Era

SHENZHEN, China, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 4, 2020, the 20th China International Fashion Brand Fair-Shenzhen ("2020 FASHION SHENZHEN SHOW - July Edition ") officially opened at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian). The RUNWAY Fashion Week was held at the same time.



On July 4, 2020, the 20th China International Fashion Brand Fair-Shenzhen ("2020 Fashion Shenzhen Show - July Edition ") officially opened at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian). The RUNWAY Fashion Week was held at the same time.

FASHION SHENZHEN SHOW bucked trends, combining the implication of big data, mobile internet, cloud platform and other technological means, through the in-depth integration of "exhibition, fashion runway, conference, business match making, and industry awards", further facilitated industry trade exchanges and fashion consumption, and hence accelerated the Chinese fashion industry recovering from the influence of the Covid-19 outbreak.

With the theme of "Restart • Recovery 2.0", and answering fashion market demands, the 2020 FASHION SHENZHEN SHOW - July Edition were divided into 6 main exhibition areas: Aesthetic Power, Design Attitude, Modern Manufacture, Fashion Accessories, Next Showroom and Fashion Solution, which assisted exhibitors to harvest orders, and match the affluent business resources for retail channel expansion and brand promotion.

In 2021, FASHION SHENZHEN SHOW will undergo a systematic and strategic upgrade, turn a trade exhibition into a commerce system covering the entire chain of the fashion industry -"Fashion Shenzhen". It consists of five series of activities including FashionSZshow, THE RUNWAY FASHION WEEK, NEST SHOWROOM, and GBA FASHION SUMMIT, FASHIONSHENZHEN·AWARDS.

FASHION SHENZHEN SHOW will persistently integrate fashion resources from all over the world, assist fashion companies and the Chinese fashion industry to cope with challenges in the new era of the post-epidemic period.