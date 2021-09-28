FASSTA PAY Powered by Eway Streamlining Payments for Hospitality Industry

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading ecommerce payments provider Eway has partnered with FASSTA PAY to streamline payment processes for suppliers and their retail customers in the hospitality sector.

FASSTA PAY, powered by Eway, enables businesses to quickly and securely pay their invoices online with their credit card, rather than relying on Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) or phone payments.

Eway Australia and New Zealand Managing Director Bob Lowe said the FASSTA PAY solution benefits both suppliers such as breweries, food and beverage distributors, as well as their customers including pubs, clubs and hotels.

"The FASSTA PAY platform stores tokenised card details, making future payments easy and hassle-free for both suppliers and their merchants - a first for the hospitality industry," Mr Lowe said.

FASSTA PAY powered by Eway provides the following benefits:

For suppliers:

Allows them to easily take card payments online

Customers' card details are captured and securely stored on file for quick, easy invoice payments

Streamline payment systems with a dedicated invoice payment platform and simple fee structure

Save money and improve productivity by cutting out manual processes; and

Make payments easier for customers by allowing them to pay by card.

For retailers:

Easily view and pay their invoices online through one secure online platform

Securely tokenise their card details so they can quickly pay future invoices without having to enter their details each time

Improve cash flow by paying their bills using credit card rather than EFT

Save time by paying their invoices online at their convenience - no need to call the supplier to make a payment, or organise EFT runs

Securely pay multiple invoices at once from within the platform; and

View all paid supplier invoices in one portal.

FASSTA Managing Director Tony Brockhurst said that this payment solution developed specifically for the hospitality industry provides a better way for suppliers and customers to manage payments.

"FASSTA PAY will save businesses' time and money, and improve cash flow - all with the convenience of taking secure payments by card online," Mr Brockhurst said.

For more information visit: https://www.fassta.com/eway

Since launching in 1998, Eway has become a dominant player in the Australian and New Zealand ecommerce payments space. Eway has undergone a brand refresh in 2021 to reflect its mission of making online payments effortless and building its focus on people - its team, customers and partners.

Eway seamlessly integrates with hundreds of leading ecommerce shopping cart platforms and a network of custom integration development partners, providing a competitive advantage for any business that wants to grow through accepting digital payments. Eway is a division of Global Payments, a leading worldwide provider of payment technology software solutions.