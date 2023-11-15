Fast & Easy Book Writing Method For Busy Entrepreneurs Announced

As online visibility becomes increasingly essential for entrepreneurs, professional screenwriter Travis Cody has released Bestseller by Design. The book teaches entrepreneurs writing strategies for crafting a bestselling book in just one weekend, boosting their online presence, and generating new business opportunities.

—

The Hollywood screenwriter-turned-bestselling author's new book trains business owners on how to create a book that can position them as thought leaders and open doors for PR, media exposure, and new customers.

More details can be found at https://bestsellerbydesign.com/book

The newly launched 'Bestseller By Design' book helps coaches, consultants, service providers, and industry thought leaders overcome one of the biggest obstacles to writing a book - time. By applying the M.O.V.I.E.S. process, Cody shows how busy business owners can outline and write a book draft in as little as 12-15 hours. The book creation method also increases an author’s chances of reaching the Amazon bestseller list within 90 days, the author says.

According to Cody, a bestselling book achieves rapid growth for a business by establishing the author as an industry expert. Adopters of his method have reported that the title "bestselling author" has led to press opportunities, new leads, and sales. However, many entrepreneurs lack the time or technical expertise to write a book while running their business.

Bestseller By Design guides entrepreneurs through Cody's M.O.V.I.E.S. writing approach. The system outlines how to transform business knowledge and experience into a top-selling book by leveraging Hollywood marketing strategies to generate trust, credibility, and a surge of organic interest in one's products or services without expensive online advertisements.

In the book, Cody reveals tactics like pre-selling copies and getting reviews lined up to create enough momentum that algorithmic forces propel the book onto the bestseller charts. The training also covers optimizing books for business growth by making them educational so they attract ideal customers.

Supporting the launch of over 3,600 bestselling books, the Bestselling By Design strategy is intended to create greater visibility for experts and entrepreneurs around the world. Travis Cody highlights that his Hollywood-inspired writing system and proven real-world strategies propel first-time authors to the top of Amazon bestseller lists.

Bestseller By Design author Travis Cody spent over 15 years in Hollywood as a professional screenwriter. He has since created several bestselling books of his own as well as online courses teaching others his rapid book-writing strategies.

Cody stated: “Inside Bestseller By Design, you will discover the most powerful marketing strategies that Hollywood uses to sell billions of dollars worth of blockbuster movies each year and apply them to rapidly creating and selling your own bestselling book… I’ll show you step-by-step how to draw out what you already know and turn it into a book.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://bestsellerbydesign.com/book.

