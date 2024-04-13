Fast Food Restaurant Expense Savings Program To Boost Cost Efficiency Announced

Cost-cutting platform Recession Resister, known for its comprehensive bill savings solutions, announces a specialized expense savings program designed to help fast food restaurants increase financial efficiencies.

This recent rollout is intended to help fast-food restaurant owners and managers operating in an environment where margins are notoriously thin find long-term savings by examining their utility bills, service provider charges, and energy consumption to uncover and refund billing errors, lower inflated rates, and reduce energy costs.

Central to Recession Resister’s savings program is a meticulous expense auditing service which uses technology to comb through years’ worth of paid utility, telecommunications, security and pest control bills to uncover overages and unnecessary fees deserving of a refund. Recession Resister’s team of professional negotiators are experts at securing these refunds, along with more favorable utility and telecom rates to provide fast food restaurant operators with substantial long-term savings.

“Our goal is to provide restaurant operators with significant expense savings by targeting an often-overlooked draw on funds: their utilities,” says a spokesperson for Recession Resister. “Our smart technology paired with our team of negotiation experts ensure our clients are not being overcharged for the services they use. We work to reduce their bills so they can focus on other areas of their business.”

In addition to the bill auditing and rate negotiation services, Recession Resister offers an energy auto-switching program which identifies the most cost-effective service providers in the energy and telecom markets. Upon approval from the client, Recession Resister can automatically transition the restaurant over to a more cost-efficient provider without disrupting operations.

A final pillar of their expense savings program is an energy conservation component, powered by The Madison Energy Group. By leveraging state-of-the-art technologies like IntelliHVAC and EnerG2, Recession Resister can bring their clients’ heating and cooling costs down between 10 - 30 percent. The program’s ASH-DC sensor-based technology for anti-sweat heaters keeps reach-in coolers and freezers free of condensation by running only 15 minutes every 3 hours, saving a potential 80 percent in these energy costs.

There are no upfront fees for Recession Resister’s services. Instead, clients pay 50% of the savings Recession Resister secures.

By partnering with Recession Resister, fast food restaurants can streamline operations, reduce overhead, and boost financial resilience in the complex, highly competitive food service sector.

