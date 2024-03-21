Fast Food Restaurant Financial Optimization Tool To Minimize Overheads Updated

Recession Resister is pleased to now be offering their trusted financial optimization and overhead cost-minimizing service to independent fast food restaurants and franchisees across America.

—

Having partnered with big names like McDonald's, Subway, and Pizza Hut, and having helped almost 550 branches of these big chain restaurants to reduce their costs, the team at Recession Resister is now offering their expense management services to independent fast food outlets and small chains.

More information is available at https://recessionresister.com/

While McDonald’s profit margin tends to hover between 32 and 33% the team at Recession Resister knows that today, according to a recent study by DoorDash, the profit margins of the average fast food restaurant are only 6-9%.

This means that small changes like reducing overhead costs can have a significant ripple effect, allowing a fast food restaurant to either maximize their savings potential or to reinvest more money into their business, for instance, renovating their premises, training their staff to a higher level, expanding their menu, or more.

As such, as part of its financial optimization service, Recession Resister will look at a fast food restaurant’s main bills - which tend to be electricity, gas, and water. While for a normal business, energy costs typically reach 15% of total expenditure, this number can run much higher in the fast food sector. As a recent nationwide study by DTE Energy attested, fast-food restaurants are the most energy-intensive buildings in the country.

The same study also reflected that refrigeration, lighting, and cooling represent the majority of a fast food restaurant’s energy costs, which is why Recession Resister’s overhead minimizing service focuses on energy efficiency. As an official partner of The Madison Energy Group, the expense managers can offer their clients new deals on IntelliHVAC, a smart consumption-reducing HVAC system, and EnerG2, a smart compressor for walk-in coolers and freezers, which have been shown to reduce power consumption by between 15 and 30%.

A spokesperson for the expense managers said, “We know that any amount of money saved can have a tremendous impact on the health of your business. Our Bill Saver Energy Efficiency products, powered by The Madison Energy Group, are engineered to reduce energy consumption from HVAC systems and walk-in coolers and freezers, thereby reducing your overhead costs.”

Additionally, Recession Resister will also offer fast food restaurants their full slate of overhead-reducing services, which includes renegotiating all bills and utilities to secure the most favorable rate on the market and auditing former bills to identify overcharges and have them refunded.

Their spokesperson added, “Our smart technology and team of negotiation experts will ensure you’re not being overcharged. We work to reduce your bills so you can sit back and enjoy the savings.”

For more information, visit https://recessionresister.com/

