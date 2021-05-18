"Fast & Furious 9" IMAX China Pre-Sales Race to RMB 11.7 Million, Setting the Record for Hollywood Film Pre-Sales Since Theater Reopening

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX China (HKSE:1970) today announced that IMAX pre-sales in China for Universal Picture's action epic film "Fast & Furious 9" has reached RMB 11.7 million, setting a record for the highest Hollywood film pre-sales since the reopening of theatres in July, 2020. IMAX has delivered over 26% of "F9"'s overall pre-sale box office of more than RMB 50 million to date, with over 1.2 million Maoyan users marking want-to-see it on their calendar. On May 21, "F9" will speed into over 710 IMAX theaters across China.

It has been 20 years since the first installment of the "Fast & Furious" franchise in 2001, with its debut in IMAX tracing back to the release of "Fast & Furious 6". From then on, the franchise has shattered multiple IMAX records globally, especially in the China market. As one of the most anticipated Hollywood blockbusters in May, "F9"'s box office performance is worth looking forward to.

Director Justin Lin, Vin Diesel and John Cena invited Chinese audiences to IMAX theatres to experience the film and said: "IMAX is the best way to experience 'Fast & Furious 9'. The movie has so many layers. There are intense action sequences and tender moments. IMAX's greater scope and premium experience will enhance those great moments."

Fast & Furious 9 will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of the IMAX experience with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX's customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that takes audiences into the heart of the action on screen.

