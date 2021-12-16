The fastest growing cloud computing company ZStack chooses Hong Kong as the headquarter of global business

HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZStack International Information Technologies Limited officially opened its new office on 15 December 2021 in Hong Kong. It aims to leverage the city's international platform as well as the opportunities from information technology and innovation and technology sectors to take the company's brand and business to the global level.

Founded in 2015, Shanghai Yunzhou Information and Technology Ltd., known as ZStack is a leading cloud computing technologies vendor that specialises in the research and development of cloud computing. Their services cover 30+ countries and regions, supporting 1,800 enterprise users across multi-industries. Its strategic investors include Alibaba Cloud and China Telecom.

The opening ceremony has invited over 30 partner companies and honourable guests from Alibaba Cloud, China Telecom Global Limited and Invest Hong Kong. 'The office opening represents a remarkable strategic expansion of ZStack's international business. We chose Hong Kong as the headquarter of global business because we see the opportunities arising from massive digital transformation. With the development of Greater Bay Area under the National 14th Five-Year Plan, the innovation and technology sector continue to be enhanced. The new office will enable us to connect with local partners to create a cohesive service network and strengthen our service capabilities worldwide.' said Keith Poon, The Vice President of Sales at ZStack International Information Technologies Limited.



(From left) The Director & General Manager of Data World Computer & Communication Ltd., Mr. Henry Ng; The Vice President, Enterprise Business of China Telecom Global Limited, Mr. Richard Zhu; The Vice President, Sales of ZStack International Information Technologies Limited, Mr. Keith Poon; The General Manager, HTMP Region of Alibaba Cloud, Mr. Leo Liu; The Head of Information and Communications Technology of InvestHK, Ms. Wendy Chow; The Sales Director of ZStack International Information Technologies Limited, Mr. Leo Sin

Mission of ZStack Int'l

ZStack Int'l will extend its international presence in the next two years, covering APAC, Middle East and part of Europe market by establishing local sales and technical teams and building a powerful partner network. Their corporate mission is "Empower every enterprise to have its own cloud" to every corner of the world.

About ZStack

ZStack is the next-generation open-source cloud computing Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) software. It provides a complete set of APIs to flexibly manage resource such as computing, storage, and networks. With an innovative concept of productization, ZStack was the pioneer to propose the "4S standard": Simple, Strong, Scalable, and Smart. They also initiated and has been maintaining an open-source IaaS community zstack.io which inspires more than ten thousand community users with its cloud software downloads, online documentation, training programs, knowledge base, and many other resources. ZStack has been widely recognized as one of the fastest growing cloud computing vendors in the industry. For more info: https://www.zstack-cloud.com/