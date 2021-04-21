The Fastest, Lightest, and Simplest Way to Find More Gold

Adelaide, Australia, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finding gold beneath the ground isn’t easy, even for the most experienced detectorists. Why? Because challenging and diverse soil conditions can create a variety of complex ground signals that often confuse current gold-detecting technologies… as well as the detectorists interpreting them.



MinelabTM, the global leader in metal-detecting technology, repeatedly stakes its reputation on delivering solutions to the complex problems that get in the way of making more discoveries. Within the realm of gold hunting – from the tiniest flakes to the heaviest nuggets – the search just got faster, lighter, and simpler than ever, with the announcement of the all-new Minelab GPX 6000TM smart, all-gold detector, powered by new Geo-Sense-PITM technology.



GeoSense-PI (Pulse Induction) technology precisely analyzes gold signals while eliminating ground signals, allowing both beginning and expert nugget hunters to hear all gold pieces clearly. GeoSense-PI technology responds to ground signals with great clarity and precision, accurately isolating and reporting gold signals in the most difficult environments – even those once considered undetectable. It rapidly suppresses unwanted signals via three overlapping feedback systems for superfast detection of all gold pieces, placing anyone swinging the GPX 6000 completely in tune with the piece of Earth they’re hunting.

The new Minelab GPX 6000 is the fastest, lightest, and simplest way to find all types of gold in one machine. With automatic features and an easy-to-use interface, the GPX 6000 is ready to find gold from the moment it’s switched on. And because GeoSense-PI continuously adapts to changing soil conditions during use, there’s no need to adjust any settings; simply swing the detector and find gold.

Detect longer and remain more comfortable with premium ergonomics that contribute to a lighter swing. Weighing a feathery 2.1 kg (4.6 lbs), the new Minelab GPX 6000 incorporates serious features like carbon fiber shafts, a streamlined and intuitive control box, signature U Flex™ armrest, and a new Li-Ion quick-release rechargeable battery. Delivering up to eight hours of operation on a single charge, the new, lightweight battery design ensures the GPX 6000 won’t give up the hunt before you do.

The GPX 6000 includes a versatile 11″ Monoloop coil for an ideal balance between ground coverage and pinpointing small gold pieces, as well as a larger 14″ Double-D coil to detect gold accurately in the saltiest of environments. Both included coils are waterproof to 1 m/3 ft. For even more versatility, the new GPX 6000 is also compatible with Minelab’s GPX 17TM, 17” x 13” elliptical Monoloop coil (not included).

The Minelab GPX 6000’s rainproof LCD user interface is backlit for high-contrast viewing in a variety of conditions and allows easy control of user-selectable functions and modes.

Like other proven and trusted Minelab detectors, the new GPX 6000 is both durable and reliable. Tested in the harsh environments of gold fields worldwide, the GPX 6000 can withstand both extreme heat and heavy rains. Evidence of such comes in the form of a 3-year warranty backed by Minelab’s global support.

MINELAB GPX 6000 FEATURES AND SPECIFICATIONS

Key Technologies: GeoSense-PI TM / Bluetooth® / aptX TM Low Latency

/ Bluetooth® / aptX Low Latency User-Selectable Difficult (default) and Normal Search Modes

User-Selectable EMI Cancel (default) and Conductive Ground Cancel Double-D Modes

User-Selectable Auto and Manual (Quick-Trak) Ground Balance

User-Selectable Auto (on start-up) and Manual (as needed – 5 s duration) Noise Cancel

User-Selectable Manual (levels 1-10), Auto (level 11) and Auto+ (level 12) Sensitivity

On/Off Threshold Tone Setting

5 Volume Levels

Operating Frequency: 1.225 kHz

Operating Temperature Range: −10°C to +50°C (+14°F to +122°F)

Storage Temperature Range: −20°C to +70°C (−4°F to +158°F)

Length: 155 cm/61 in Extended and 67 cm/26.5 in collapsed

Weight: 2.1kg (4.6 lbs)

Display: Monochrome LCD with Backlight

Audio Output: Built-in Loudspeaker, Wired 3.5 mm (1/8”) Headphone, or Bluetooth® Wireless (aptX TM Low Latency)

Low Latency) Splash / Rain Proof

MINELAB GPX 6000: INCLUDED IN THE BOX

GPX 6000, Smart, All-Gold Detector

GPX 11 ™ 11″ Round Monoloop Coil (waterproof to 1 m/3 ft)

11″ Round Monoloop Coil (waterproof to 1 m/3 ft) GPX 14 ™ 14″ Round Double-D Coil (waterproof to 1 m/3 ft)

14″ Round Double-D Coil (waterproof to 1 m/3 ft) Quick-Release, Rechargeable 5833 mAh Li-Ion Battery

Charger — AC Mains Plug Pack Charger

Battery Charging Cable — Crocodile Clip Cable for Vehicles

ML 100 Wireless Bluetooth® Headphones with Detachable Cable and USB Charging Cable

“Put simply, the new GPX 6000 turns everyone into a gold-detecting expert,” says Philip Beck, Minelab General Manager Engineering and Operations. “Minelab’s GeoSense-PI technology does the hard work of eliminating ground noise and highlighting targets, allowing the prospector to swing, listen, and find gold. We’ve also made sure that the GPX 6000 is a joy to use; it’s an incredibly lightweight gold detector that helps gold hunters spend more time pursuing their passion with less fatigue.”

The new Minelab GPX 6000 smart, all-gold detector will be available at Minelab dealers worldwide beginning in April of 2021. MSRP is $5,999 USD. Join the conversation on social media at @minelabdetecting and @minelabmetaldetectors, or learn more at minelab.com.

ABOUT MINELAB:

Minelab is an Australian, multi-award-winning business that has successfully scaled world markets to command global leadership in its key areas of operation. Based in Mawson Lakes, South Australia, with regional offices in Cork, Ireland, Dubai, UAE, Chicago, U.S., and Itajai, Brazil the company specializes in advanced electronic technologies. Since its origins in 1985, Minelab has been the world leader in providing metal detecting technologies for gold prospecting, treasure hunting and landmine clearance. Through devotion to research and development and innovative design, Minelab is today the major world manufacturer of handheld metal detector products. Over the past 30 years, Minelab has introduced more innovative and practical technology than any of its competitors and has taken the metal detecting industry to new levels of excellence. Minelab is a Codan Limited company (ASX: “CDA”). To learn more about Minelab, visit minelab.com.

