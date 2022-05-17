FD Capital Launches Accountancy Capital

—

London, May 2022 | FD Capital, the London-based boutique financial recruitment agency, is expanding their recruitment services to include accountancy. This new service will be offered under the latest company within the FD Capital family – Accountancy Capital – with a focus exclusively on general accountancy recruitment.

FD Capital has previously specialised in connecting start-ups and SMEs with CFOs on a part-time, full-time, and interim basis. This expansion will see FD Capital expand its recruitment to a full portfolio of financial positions across its various entities, including the recently announced EXEC Capital.

Adrian Lawrence, Director of FD Capital and Accountancy Capital, said “we are delighted to announce the launch of our general accountancy recruitment business, Accountancy Capital”.

The launch of Accountancy Capital will allow FD Capital to offer their 1-to-1 tailored recruitment services to companies who require general accountancy positions beyond that of CFO.

The announcement of Accountancy Capital is another sign of growth for FD Capital as it expands its recruitment services domestically and abroad through remote recruitment. Along with full-time positions, Accountancy Capital will follow the lead of FD Capital by providing part-time and interim recruitment services.

Accountancy Capital will have a specific focus on recruitment for financial controllers and finance teams for start-ups, SMEs, and scaling businesses. These positions will include Payroll Managers, Finance Managers, and Assistant Accounts.

Through Accountancy Capital and FD Capital, businesses will be able to streamline hiring processes with the company’s tailored recruitment services. As a boutique agency, Accountancy Capital will work 1-on-1 with clients to identify their recruitment needs and identify the best candidate from the agency’s extensive portfolio of talented accounting professionals.

Accountancy Capital will offer UK-wide coverage, including overseeing recruitment for remote working opportunities for financial professionals. The company will also work with businesses across various industries, as it has previously done through FD Capital. The announcement marks another vote of confidence for the expanding full-service recruitment agency.

About FD Capital:

FD Capital is a recruitment agency that connects businesses with Financial Directors and CFOs. Their pool of interim, part-time, and full-time financial professionals help businesses reach their potential and scale to the next level.

As a multi-disciplinary agency, FD Capital works with small and medium businesses across the United Kingdom. The launch of Accountancy Capital marks the latest in a series of expanded series unveiled in recent weeks by FD Capital.

