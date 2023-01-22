FD Capital Launches FD and CFO Headhunting Service

FD Capital, the UK’s leading boutique financial recruitment agency, is expanding its portfolio to offer FD and CFO headhunting services.

FD Capital, the UK’s leading boutique financial recruitment agency, is expanding its portfolio to offer FD and CFO headhunting services. The company is taking its hands-on approach to recruitment to the next level by streamlining the headhunting process for SMEs and scaling businesses.

Recruiting an FD or CFO is an essential steppingstone in the growth of any organisation. These two senior financial executive roles have evolved at rapid speed in recent years. FDs and CFOs are taking on increased strategic importance as a key advisor to the CEO.

Headhunting offers an alternative route from traditional recruitment with FD Capital taking the lead. This recruitment method provides a tailored approach with a focus on the individual needs of the organisation, including the soft skills desired in an FD or CFO.

The expanded roles of FD and CFO mean companies are headhunting for candidates with a proven track record of business turnaround and transformation. The current economic uncertainty and cost-of-living crisis make financial resilience and readiness a top priority for organisations across the UK.

FD Capital is uniquely placed to connect SMEs, start-ups, and scaling companies with financial executives, including by headhunting FDs. The leadership team includes financial executives and entrepreneurs who understand the challenges businesses are facing today.

The agency’s new headhunting service will provide targeted recruitment with candidates chosen to fit the individual criteria of each company. It improves efficiency, reduces costs, and broadens the candidate field. Headhunting provides UK companies with access to passive candidates with industry expertise and experience.

Headhunting enables companies to curate the roles of FD and CFO to meet their individual needs, from debt refinancing to fundraising and entering new markets. Companies can prioritise traditional and soft skills to narrow the search down to a candidate who can fill its skill gap and create a winning partnership with the CEO.

FD Capital is experiencing a rise in demand for FDs and CFOs at home and abroad as these leadership roles evolve beyond traditional financial management. The agency is expanding its presence across the UK with satellite offices and through remote recruitment for companies based in the UK and overseas.

Its new headhunting service established FD Capital as a 360-degree recruitment agency that can meet the hiring needs of start-ups, SMEs, and multinational corporations.

About FD Capital: FD Capital is a boutique financial recruitment agency based in London. It connects start-ups and businesses with senior financial professionals with experience working with PLCs, venture capitalists, and fundraising.

FD Capital recruits financial professionals at all levels with a tailored approach for each client, including CFOs and Financial Directors. The company is launching a new headhunting service to connect SMEs and scaling businesses with senior financial professionals with the skills to accelerate growth.

You can find out more about FD Capital and its FD and CFO headhunting services at https://www.fdcapital.co.uk/fd-headhunters/

