FD Capital Launches Financial Controller Recruitment Team

London, February 2024 | FD Capital, the leading financial recruitment agency, is expanding its portfolio with a financial controller recruitment team. The agency has seen rapid growth across FD Capital and its sister agency offering FC roles on a part-time, interim, and permanent basis.

—

The agency has recorded rising interest in companies seeking financial controllers, leading to its portfolio expansion. Companies are actively recruiting financial and business controllers who can oversee their corporate and accounting activities. The role of financial controller has rapidly evolved in recent years, alongside that of CFO. Finance controllers are increasingly taking on a strategic role within their organisations as an active part of the senior management.

The position of financial controller is dynamic, with candidates increasingly undertaking leadership roles alongside strategic planning and accounting tasks. Ideal financial controller candidates are those who can balance a strategic vision alongside meticulous accounting.

Companies are recruiting financial controllers who are not just number crunchers but also strategic partners to work alongside their senior leadership team and CFOs.

Start-ups and SMEs can recruit a financial controller as an alternative to a CFO. These highly qualified financial professionals typically have at least a decade of experience in the industry.

The expansion of FD Capital’s recruitment portfolio to include financial controllers offers a unique opportunity for candidates seeking a stepping stone to the role of CFO. FD Capital’s leadership team consists of entrepreneurs and financial professionals who understand and cater to both sides of the recruitment process.

Its financial controller recruitment team offers part-time, interim, and permanent roles for companies of all sizes, providing renewed flexibility for financial professionals.

About FD Capital: FD Capital is a boutique financial recruitment agency based in London that operates throughout the UK and abroad. It connects start-ups and businesses with senior financial professionals with experience working with PLCs, venture capitalists, and fundraising.

FD Capital recruits financial professionals at all levels with a tailored, 360-degree approach to recruitment. The company offers a full portfolio of financial roles, expanding to include financial controller positions. It specialises in offering part-time and interim positions, alongside full-time roles, on a remote or in-house basis.

