FD Capital Launches FP&A Recruitment Team

London, July 2024 | FD Capital, the leading boutique financial recruitment agency, is continuing to expand its portfolio with an FP&A recruitment team. FD Capital’s recruitment niches, such as CFOs and Finance Directors, has seen the agency become the premier choice for financial recruitment.

—

A Financial Planning & Analysis professional is responsible for budgeting, forecasting and analysis. FP&A professionals are responsible for providing insights into the financial health of the company, identifying trends, and offering recommendations to improve financial performance. An FP&A Analyst usually reports to the CFO or CEO.

This announcement follows the agency’s launch of its Head of Finance recruitment team earlier this year. Start-ups and SMEs can recruit an FP&A professional through FD Capital. These highly qualified financial professionals typically have at least a decade of experience within their discipline.

FD Capital’s new FP&A recruitment team offers part-time, interim, and permanent roles for companies of all sizes, providing renewed flexibility for financial professionals. The agency operates on both sides of the recruitment process, offering traditional recruiting alongside headhunting services. The specialist team will also provide tailored advice for candidates applying for FP&A roles, including for contract negotiation and interview preparation.

Financial professionals seeking to take the next step in their career can apply for a part-time or full-time FP&A position to expand their portfolio. The role of an FP&A Analyst is considered a senior financial professional.

The rise of remote and flexible working has seen FD Capital grow its domestic and international presence, recruiting for part-time and specialist senior financial professional roles. While FD Capital built its early reputation for CFO recruitment, it has since expanded with the launch of several dedicated recruitment teams, including for financial controllers and international Financial Directors.

About FD Capital: FD Capital is a boutique financial recruitment agency based in the heart of London’s financial district. It connects start-ups and businesses with senior financial professionals with experience working with PLCs, venture capitalists, and fundraising.

FD Capital recruits financial professionals at all levels with a tailored approach for each client, including CFO's and Financial Directors. The company is launching a team of FP&A professionals to work on a part-time, full-time, and interim basis for companies domestically and internationally.

You can find out more about FD Capital and its new FP&A recruitment team at https://www.fdcapital.co.uk/financial-planning-and-analysis-recruitment/

Contact Info:

Name: Adrian Lawrence

Email: Send Email

Organization: FD Capital Recruitment Ltd

Address: 167-169 Great Portland Street, London, W1W 5PF

Phone: 020 3287 9501

Website: https://www.fdcapital.co.uk



Release ID: 89136175

