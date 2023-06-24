FD Capital Launches London Private Equity Team

FD Capital, London’s leading financial recruitment agency, is launching a dedicated London private equity team as it expands its services as a specialist recruiter. As the private equity market rebounds post-pandemic, FD Capital is responding to increasing demand for CFOs and FDs with this expansion.

London, UK | FD Capital, London’s leading financial recruitment agency, is launching a dedicated London private equity team as it expands its services as a specialist recruiter. As the private equity market rebounds post-pandemic, FD Capital is responding to increasing demand for CFOs and FDs with this expansion.

FD Capital acts as a 360-degree recruitment agency that can meet the hiring needs of start-ups, SMEs, and multinational corporations through traditional recruitment methods and headhunting services.

Its dedicated London private equity team includes financial professionals with entrepreneurial experience, understanding the changing world of private equity as fundraising cycles increase and value creation strategies shift to operational improvement and expense control.

The London private equity team includes digital natives with experience utilising AI and automation to leverage data insights and forecasting to improve corporate finance. Most of FD Capital’s financial professionals are ACA/FCA (ICAEW) qualified accountants.

Private equity CFOs and FDs are focused on developing growth strategies, acting as information gatherers, and developing relationships with stakeholders. Financial professionals with private equity experience act as a bridge between companies and investors, nurturing relationships and boosting financial credibility.

FD Capital’s private equity team is uniquely positioned to deliver for investors and companies with most having entrepreneurial experience outside of traditional financing. The team includes senior financial professionals with experience adapting to regulatory changes, overseeing FP&A, and conducting internal audits.

Private equity firms are increasingly calling on companies to recruit CFOs prior to investing, making the position even more in demand. The role of CFO in the last decade has evolved from bean counter to business leader.

Research by McKinsey showed that 40% of CFOs spent most of their time on non-finance areas, including strategy and transformations. The launch of FD Capital’s London private equity team reflects the growing demand for CFOs and FDs from non-traditional backgrounds.

The financial professionals within FD Capital’s London private equity team are available for part-time, full-time, and interim CFO and FD positions. The company is expanding its presence across the UK with regional offices while maintaining its strong presence in the heart of the City of London’s financial district.

About FD Capital: FD Capital is a boutique financial recruitment agency based in Great Portland Street in London that operates throughout the UK and abroad. It connects start-ups and businesses with senior financial professionals with experience working with start-ups, scaling businesses, and public companies.

FD Capital offers specialist recruitment for financial executives in fields including financial services, technology, facility management, fintech, and e-commerce. It recruits financial professionals at all levels with a tailored approach for each client, including CFOs and Financial Directors.

You can find out more about FD Capital and its team at www.fdcapital.co.uk

