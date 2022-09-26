FD Capital Welcomes Minesh Parmar as Chief Executive

London, September 2022 | FD Capital continues the next phase of its global expansion by welcoming Minesh Parmar as Chief Executive. Mr Parmar has previously served as a Non-Executive Board Member of FD Capital since 2020 before stepping up to the role of Chief Executive.

—

London, September 2022 | FD Capital continues the next phase of its global expansion by welcoming Minesh Parmar as Chief Executive. Mr Parmar has previously served as a Non-Executive Board Member of FD Capital since 2020 before stepping up to the role of Chief Executive.

Mr Parmar is the latest addition to FD Capital’s senior leadership team, alongside Abby Langstaff, who joins as Managing Partner. Their global experience will enable FD Capital’s expansion as it recruits for an increasing number of remote working opportunities with companies based in the UK and beyond.

The niche recruitment agency has made a name for itself with its talent pool of part-time, full-time, and interim financial executives with experience working with PE houses and within the technology industry.

Mr Parmar has an extensive portfolio of experience within the financial recruitment industry. He has recently launched, Reporting Accounts as a business credit report tool for businesses.

His CV focuses primarily on working within the UK as a Managing Consultant at Michael Page and a Senior Recruitment Consultant at Robert Half.

Mr Parmar has also held senior position in the Middle East, he is bringing his commercial awareness and focus on client relationship management to FD Capital.

The addition of Mr Parmar to the company’s c-suite leadership team will enable FD Capital to expand its presence in the Midlands as the leading financial recruitment agency for CFOs, FDs, and financial executives.

Currently based in the UAE, Mr Parmar will work alongside the company’s leadership team to turbo-charge its global expansion as it begins to work with clients outside the UK.

Adrian Lawrence, Director of FD Capital, welcomes Minesh Parmar to the company’s leadership team and thanks him for his service as a Non Executive Board Member.

About FD Capital: FD Capital is a boutique financial recruitment agency based in London that operates throughout the UK. It connects start-ups and businesses with senior financial professionals with experience working with PLCs, venture capitalists, and fundraising.

FD Capital recruits financial professionals at all levels with a tailored approach for each client, including CFOs and Financial Directors. The company is launching a team of international FD and CFOs to work on a part-time, full-time, and interim basis with companies outside the UK.

You can find out more about FD Capital and its team at www.fdcapital.co.uk.

Contact Info:

Name: Adrian Lawrence

Email: Send Email

Organization: FD Capital Recruitment Ltd

Address: 167-169 Great Portland Street, London, W1W 5PF

Phone: 020 3287 9501

Website: https://www.fdcapital.co.uk



Release ID: 89082194

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.