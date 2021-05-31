FE XCELERATE 2021 attracts international fintech startups looking to grow to the next level

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FE XCELERATE, the topline fintech accelerator program series in Asia, has overwhelmingly received more than 40 applications from fintech companies from around the world just two weeks after opening, as it continues to find and help stellar fintech startups in this year's cohort.

In partnership with Southeast Asian early-stage venture capital firm Expara, FE Credit – the largest consumer finance company in Vietnam, launched FE XCELERATE 2021 in May with the intention of bringing international fintech companies a pack of opportunities to scale up their business in Vietnam, one of the fastest growing economies in the world, and to work with a billion-dollar financial services provider with the best track record in the country.

"We are heartened by the interest from startups to choose FE XCELERATE 2021 as their partner for growth. We welcome disruptive solutions in Risk and Collection Management, Digital engagement, Data security and Governance, Insurtech and Payments," said Giang Van Xi – Head of Innovation Department at FE Credit.

FE XCELERATE 2021 is currently still welcoming applications in categories such as Payment and Beyond and Insurtech.

Payment & Beyond : In order to create more convenient ways for customers to make their payments, FE Credit is looking for more contactless payment options such as voice biometrics or other alternative solutions.

: In order to create more convenient ways for customers to make their payments, FE Credit is looking for more contactless payment options such as voice biometrics or other alternative solutions. Insurtech: FE Credit is looking for insurtech solutions that can help enrich bancassurance journey/ experience of FEC's customer.

The 2021 program is open to fintech companies with a minimum viable product or a ready-to-use solution with such disruptive technologies as AI and big data. Interested startups can submit their decks at the official channel - HERE.

Applications can be completed until June 12, 2021. Apply now to be part of the prestigious fintech accelerator in the region.

FE XCELERATE first kicked off in 2019 where FE Credit unveiled problem statements and areas of opportunities for invited global fintech competitors to explore innovative solutions. 172 participated startups (more than 70% from Asia-Pacific region) were shortlisted to 24 startups to join the pitching round.

About FE Credit

Founded as a consumer finance division of Vietnam Prosperity Joint-Stock Commercial Bank (VPBank), FE Credit has become the market leader in the consumer finance industry in Vietnam. The company is a workplace of choice for over 12,400 employees and runs a diversified network of over 19,000 points of sales nationwide, operated in reliable collaboration with more than 10,500 partners. FE Credit proudly delivers a range of multi-accessible, flexible and effective financial solutions to more than 11 million of Vietnamese through consumer lending products and services.

