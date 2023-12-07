FEBE Ventures Unveils $75M Fund II to Amplify Founder-First Mission Globally

FEBE’s operator-led second fund welcomes two new Partners and forges strategic alliances with Tekton Ventures and Otium Capital

FEBE Ventures, a seed-focused venture capital firm led by a team of ex-founders, is announcing the launch of its $75M second fund, marking an expansion from its inaugural $30M Fund I.

Acronym for "For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs," FEBE taps into the firsthand experiences of its founders. Fund I was led by Managing Partner Olivier Raussin, a former senior executive at Google and Microsoft and a serial entrepreneur with prior exits in France and Brazil. FEBE’s first fund invested in 35 companies in 13 countries, with key investments including Silverbird, Locad, Zenyum, and Next Gen.

FEBE's new fund is set to target pre-seed and seed stage founders globally, with an emphasis on B2B software, marketplaces, health, and sustainability. The fund has established networks in Southeast Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe.

Nicolas El Baze and Aditya Pendyala will be joining FEBE as Partners. El Baze, a seasoned entrepreneur with multiple exits, served as General Partner at Partech Ventures for 15 years, overseeing seed investments that resulted in exits to major players like IBM, Oracle, Snap, and Google. His connections in the Asian tech ecosystem include investments in over 30 Southeast Asian companies.

Pendyala, a serial entrepreneur in the B2B enterprise sector, brings valuable knowledge and an angel investment portfolio in disruptive startups globally, notably TIER Mobility, Turtlemint, and in Asia, BetterPlace, Asia Innovation Group, and Sociolla. His expertise spans AI/ML, enterprise SaaS, IoT, and blockchain.

As part of the Fund II launch, FEBE has entered in a unique and exclusive partnership with Tekton Ventures, a leading Silicon Valley fund with top decile returns and a diversified portfolio boasting over 10 unicorns, including Coupang (Korea), Toss (Korea), Nowports (LATAM), and Signifyd (US). This joint effort combines Silicon Valley's success playbook with emerging markets expertise. Tekton Ventures’ Managing Partner, Jai Choi will be joining FEBE as a Venture Partner.

Otium Capital, FEBE’s anchor partner and strategic ally led by Pierre-Edouard Sterin, a successful serial entrepreneur and founder of the Smartbox Group, brings deep startup investment expertise. Headed by CEO Francois Durvye, Otium manages over $1.4B AUM across 100 investments with a 25+% IRR. This partnership exemplifies the "entrepreneurs backing entrepreneurs" ethos, enhancing FEBE’s ability to leverage Otium’s extensive experience and networks to support startups.

“The addition of Adi, Nicolas, and Jai, with their solid entrepreneurial and investment experiences, aligns perfectly with FEBE's values and vision. Our partnerships with Tekton Ventures and Otium Capital represent key steps in expanding our global footprint. These collaborations are not just strategic; they reflect our shared commitment to fostering entrepreneurship across borders,” says Raussin.

About FEBE Ventures:

FEBE Ventures, acronym for “For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs,” is a seed-focused venture capital firm led by a team of ex-founders who have collectively founded more than 30 companies and backed 200 startups. FEBE partners with action-oriented entrepreneurs globally, from day one, with a particular focus on B2B marketplaces, B2B software, AI, health, and sustainability. FEBE’s Fund I, anchored by Eric and Jean-Marc Merlin, backed 35 companies in 13 countries, including Silverbird, Locad, Next Gen, Zenyum. Beyond capital, FEBE empowers founders with access to a network of seasoned entrepreneurs, experience-based advice, hassle-free processes, and candid feedback.



