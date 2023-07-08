Federal Employee Benefits Training For Retirement Planning Announced By PSRE

Public Sector Retirement Educators (PSRE) is now offering web-based training courses for federal employees who want to maximize their retirement benefits.

—

PSRE’s courses include a range of training modules covering FEGLI, FERS, CSRS, and TSP benefits. With the online retirement training program, employees can learn using any device, and a complimentary demo is available to provide access to one training module for a full 60 days.

More details are available at Federal Retirement Training

Federal employees seeking a more personalized and convenient approach to retirement training can now take advantage of the updated web-based retirement training courses. Offering comprehensive training on benefits, this option allows employees to learn at their own pace from any location.

One study by the Government Accountability Office found that federal employees who received retirement planning assistance were more likely to make informed decisions about their retirement and felt more confident about their financial future. PSRE recognizes the importance of retirement planning and offers expert assistance to help individuals prepare for their future and make informed financial decisions.

The web-based federal retirement training courses can be accessed via the organization’s ADA-compliant e-learning platform or web-based federal retirement software. In addition to the demo, individuals get to choose from monthly and yearly plans that offer access to all training modules for a stipulated time frame.

Moreover, employees can tailor their learning experience to their unique retirement circumstances, gaining valuable insights into their benefits and options.

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, PSRE offers traditional classroom training, custom e-learning tools, education events and seminars, and financial education materials. With a network of highly trained federal benefits consultants in the United States, the organization helps federal employees establish a solid framework for their retirement and live comfortably in their golden years. For more, visit Federal Retirement FAQs

A spokesperson for the company said, “Public Sector Retirement Educators are some of the most qualified benefits experts in the country. Our team of educators consists of former federal human resources professionals and trainers along with knowledgeable financial professionals with decades of collective experience understanding federal and postal employee needs.”

Interested federal employees can find more information on the web-based retirement training courses by visiting PSR Educators

Contact Info:

Name: Betty Morales

Email: Send Email

Organization: Public Sector Retirement Educators (PSRE)

Address: 10869 N Scottsdale Rd Suite 103, Scottsdale, Arizona 85254, United States

Website: https://www.PSReducators.com/



Release ID: 89101089

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.