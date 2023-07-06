Federal Soft Systems: The Journey from Startup towards Global It Leadership

Federal Soft Systems - an IT products and services Company that helps corporates enhance their digital presence

The IT industry today has experienced significant growth due to factors such as globalization, digitalization, and the rapid expansion of the Internet. Advancements in technology have made the industry increasingly intriguing, leading organizations to adopt emerging trends and undergo digital transformation to thrive in the competitive digital marketplace. With a growing market for IT, AI, and ML products, businesses need a strong IT infrastructure to meet customer demands and support sustainable growth.

In 2015, Federal Soft Systems began its journey operating in a small apartment house. The company was founded by Chengari Gopal Krishna, a seasoned entrepreneur with extensive experience in the IT industry. He envisioned building a company that could provide cutting-edge IT solutions and services to businesses of all sizes. Co-founded by Kalyan Krishna Chengari, a qualified professional with exceptional experience in managing large global companies’ recruitment requirements, the company was created with a customer-centric approach, where the needs and requirements of the clients are the top priority. However, as the company grew, it transitioned to a full-fledged office located in Bentonville, Arkansas, USA.

The company also established its IT Consulting Services in the United States in 2015, followed by the launch of Offshore services in India in 2016, Recruitment services in both the United States and India in 2017, Software services in 2018, and Public Sector projects in 2019 in India.

In 2019, the company achieved a significant milestone by acquiring Innovative Solutions, contributing to its growth trajectory. Federal Soft Systems acquired and launched its offerings in 2021 with 16 new IT/AI/ML products including the products for the Global market, i.e., 1 Hour Developer (A platform to book developers on an hourly basis or more), Same Boat (A social network platform for influencers to create closed and colourful communities), Maids4U Online (A platform to hire maids for housekeeping services), and QLearning (A platform to build and learn the latest skills online). In India, the company launched Edutech products for kids, namely Magik Mat, Magik Mat Jr. (Toddler Mat), My Talking Tree, and Rolloverstock (An online B2B marketplace).

Federal Soft Systems is committed to providing quality services to its customers. Having entered the government sector, the company has established itself as a specialist in delivering tailored solutions that cater to the unique needs of each project. FSS's project services are designed to help businesses and organizations manage their projects from start to finish, ensuring that they are completed efficiently and effectively. The company is also bringing peripheral solutions, including SaaS-based products, to support startups and MSMEs, and MSME’s. With its focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, the organization continues to grow and expand its offerings in various fields.

Headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, Federal Soft Systems is a Digital Transformation, IT products and services Company that helps corporates enhance their digital presence and experience through innovative business solutions and customer value on a global scale. Originally established as a partnership firm in India, the company was later registered as a Private Limited Company in February 2020.

Later the company made an entry into the Public Sector in 2020, and as of 2021, it has grown to employ over 700 Employees. The organization was envisioned to offer and enable brands to develop the most suited tech-edge solution and intelligently built digital platforms for a complete digital revolution of businesses.

In 2021, the company recognized the need for strong leadership to support its future growth and to enhance opportunities for innovation and advancement and appointed Kishore Kumar Yedam as the new Global CEO, bringing with him a wealth of experience and expertise to lead the organization to new horizons.

Federal Soft Systems, since its inception, has achieved significant milestones in its journey towards becoming a global leader in the industry. From its humble beginnings in 2015 with just five employees, FSS has grown to employ over 1800+ professionals, serving over 300+ clients across various industries. The organization’s success demonstrates the company's ability to deliver exceptional software solutions that create a significant impact on businesses and industries.

Federal Soft Systems has generated a revenue of $150+ million from 2016 to 2022. The organization has a strong track record of success, driven by its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Over the years, FSS has grown into a well-established player in the IT industry, with a global presence and a diverse customer base. With its focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, the company has helped businesses transform their operations and achieve their goals to deliver customized and cost-effective solutions that cater to the unique needs of each client.

Federal Soft Systems aims to transform businesses with world-class IT products and services that will thrive for many years. The company has expanded greatly since its inception and will continue to do so. FSS strives to make a good and lucrative impact on its clients' companies and aims to provide employment opportunities to over 5,000+ people while becoming a unicorn business firm.

