Feedzai's market leadership endorsed with category recognition by leading analyst firms

SAN MATEO, Calif. and LONDON, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feedzai , the world’s first RiskOps platform, has been named in the top categories of two analyst firms: Technology Leader in Quadrant’s Enterprise Fraud Management survey and Best-in-Class For Fraud and Anti Money Laundering (AML) in Aite-Novarica Group’s latest Aite Matrix Report in a testament to its market presence, vision and customer value proposition.



The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the global Enterprise Fraud Management (EFM) Market highlights how Feedzai offers premium fraud & risk management solutions through its flagship Transaction Fraud for Banking (TFB) solution.

Feedzai’s TFB leverages machine learning and helps banks and financial institutions manage financial crime and digital trust across the entire customer lifecycle with innovative and differentiated capabilities. The solution is based on the world’s first RiskOps platform that encompasses:

A single, end-to-end solution to manage multiple forms of risk and compliance with a fully extensible architecture that facilitates instant promotion of models from sandbox to production;

Human-Centered AI with individualized risk assessment – not cohort-based;

A Collaborative Analytics Suite to further break down the silos between fraud, AML, compliance and risk teams by putting all the data, tools and analytics in one, collaborative space.



According to Pradnya Gugale, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Powered by its comprehensive advanced ML-driven EFM capabilities, strong customer value proposition and continued focus on innovation Feedzai’s Transaction Fraud for Banking is a single solution for fraud management and risk scoring. Feedzai has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and hence is recognised in the Leader category.”

Aite-Novarica Group, an advisory firm focused on technology, regulations, strategy, and operations for banking, insurance payments, providers and investment firms, once again places Feedzai as a Best-in-Class vendor for helping banks, merchants and payment processors fight Fraud and AML.

The 2021 Fraud and AML Vendor Report highlights the company’s omnichannel approach that allows clients to “construct single, unified views of customer risk that facilitate elevated monitoring, accelerated detection, and optimized investigation and decisioning. Illustrative in-market use cases for FI’s include AML transaction monitoring and screening as well as transaction monitoring for banking, including payment card and card-not-present fraud, transfer fraud, application fraud, and wholesale transactional fraud.”

Charles Subrt, Analyst at Aite-Novarica Group, said, "Feedzai offers a unique omnichannel financial crime platform that analyzes large data sets in milliseconds, facilitates holistic customer risk profiling and real-time decision making, and elevates fraud and money laundering detection and investigation. Transparent, explainable, and accountable by design, the Feedzai platform supports robust model risk management practices as well as responsible artificial intelligence.”

The same report also highlights the best in class experience from Feedzai's customers and future proof vision. Clients indicated that "the solution's accuracy, flexibility, data leverage and ease of adaptation, as well as Feedzai's strong data science expertise, responsive service and support, and forward-thinking.”

About Feedzai:

Feedzai is the world’s first RiskOps platform, and the market leader in safeguarding global commerce with today’s most advanced cloud-based risk management platform, powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence. Feedzai is securing the transition to a cashless world while enabling digital trust in every transaction and payment type. The world’s largest banks, processors, and retailers trust Feedzai to protect trillions of dollars and manage risk while improving the customer experience for everyday users, without compromising privacy. Feedzai is a Series D company and has raised $282M to date with a current valuation of $1.5B. Its technology protects 800 million people in 190 countries. For more information, visit feedzai.com