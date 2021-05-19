Feel The Pulse of Life at NADI Rimbayu Bizhub

Bandar Rimbayu launches exciting business hub comprising commercial and industrial parks

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IJM Land is introducing NADI, a brand new business centre, with the aim of taking the township to new heights. It will include a commercial park of 221.59 acres and an industrial park of 41.10 acres. The Gross Development Value (GDV) of NADI is RM 2.4 billion. With the introduction of NADI in the neighbourhoods of commercial and residential hotspots of Shah Alam and Kota Kemuning, it's set to be a highly-strategic hub where nearby residents, visitors and business communities can converge and carry out daily work or leisure activities.



Uptown @ Rimbayu at Bandar Rimbayu

In recent years, Bandar Rimbayu has become one of the most sought-after addresses in the Klang Valley's southwest due to IJM Land's commitment to developing sustainable world-class townships. Through its effort of building a wholesome township for its residents, Bandar Rimbayu has also answered its resident's call for quality education through the development of Oasis International School as well as a resident clubhouse that features first-class facilities.

Uptown @ Rimbayu at NADI Commercial Park

The NADI commercial hub will soon see the debut of a series of 68 shops with excellent visibility in the second quarter of 2021. Uptown @ Rimbayu, with a total GDV of RM198 million, features various designs that cater to various needs within its 8 premium linked shops, 55 linked shops, and 5 single-storey shops. Modern and lifestyle companies, for example, may choose lots with spacious balconies that will add value to their customers.

IJM Land believes the commercial park would attract companies such as food and beverage, hotels and institutions, residential malls, leisure centres, show rooms, and corporate offices, transforming the region into a booming economic hub.

NADI Industrial Park

NADI prioritises the activity of non-polluting, light and medium industrial tenants for its industrial park, in line with IJM Land's dedication to sustainability and the protection, health, and well-being of its citizens. As a result, NADI is attempting to attract more clean industrial sub-sectors, such as logistics, warehouses, life science, 3S/4S service centres, manufacturing, and technology.

It also aims to create more opportunities and partnerships with existing and long-term industry players in order to cultivate an eco-friendly industrial park. Conclusively, NADI's market potential will be driven by Bandar Rimbayu's robust township growth, rising population, and increasing buying power.

For more information, log on to www.rimbayu.com.