FegZilla Announces its Launch, aims to take Crypto industry to next level

FegZilla will also be listed on FegEx early on to give exposure to the FEG community and allow for more accessible trading for some.

—

FegZilla is proud to announce its launch, it is a Hyper Deflationary token built on Binance Smart Chain, aiming to ride the biggest Meta on BSC.

NFTs are booming in popularity yet they are not properly realized in value by so many, even within the crypto-sphere. Especially with the likes of Meta (Formerly Facebook), NFTs will certainly become a more lucrative asset. The aim of FEGZILLA's NFT marketplace is to provide both an easy and secure way to buy, sell and mint NFTs.

FegZilla Strengths

Instant staking through reflection (Reflections In $FegZiIIa), Anti-whale mechanism, and Experienced team.

The anti-bot measures mean that at launch and during trading at all times, bots will be spotted and sniped, as it were, so they cannot buy and sell FEGZILLA. This is an essential part of sustaining a healthy and long term growth pattern.

Following The Pattern

FegZilla is following a trend of successful tokens and is based on one of the most grounded tokens in the whole of the cryptocurrency space: FEG. FEG is the perfect example of a long term project with an engaged community many months after the initial launch.

This is the model FEGZILLA is working towards and better, addressing problems older tokens faced like bots both in Telegram and on the chart.

ETH Bridge

ETH Bridge will be set up to allow trading of FEGZILLA in ETH as well as BNB. I.e. more liquidity will be available to be traded all round allowing FEGZILLA to surely increase in LP and value.

Additional bridges will be set up with FEG being a primary pool. This means FEG holders will have the opportunity to buy FEGZILLA with FEG, directly.

ICO on Pancakeswap

There was a private sale followed by a whitelisted presale done privately. The ICO launch went live on Pancakeswap with this raised liquidity. There is a small portion of the supply that will be used for future exchange liquidity.

Presale was 160 BNB in total. Max buy of 0.5 BNB and 85% went towards liquidity with a starting market cap of around $250k on Pancakeswap.

Listed on FegEX

FegZilla will also be listed on FegEx early on to give exposure to the FEG community and allow for more accessible trading for some. The team has previously worked on numerous other successful projects between them.

Pancakeswap: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap/0xE7dCBB82611623716DcA738354ed5349EeF39698

Contract Address: 0xE7dCBB82611623716DcA738354ed5349EeF39698

Explorer: https://www.dextools.io/app/bsc/pair-explorer/0xd7dd272348987b46885755dc92d19fcc6d1b8a4d

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Fegzilla_token

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FegZilla-101270645700957/

Telegram: https://t.me/FegZillaToken

Contact Info:

Name: ESSENTIAL

Email: Send Email

Organization: FEGZILLA Finance

Address: UK/London

Website: https://fegzilla.finance

Release ID: 89052455