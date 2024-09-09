Feldman Immigration Lawyers Marks 15 Years of Legal Excellence in US Immigration Landscape

The San Diego-based law firm is celebrating 15 years of service in the US immigration scene. For the past decade, the team has helped over 10,000 clients achieve their goals of gaining entry, residency, or citizenship.

—

Feldman Immigration Lawyers is marking 15 years of providing legal expertise in US immigration, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for individuals and families navigating the complex immigration landscape.

The team, composed of San Diego Immigration Lawyers, has commemorated the company's big milestone this month following several months of helping numerous clients gain entry, residency, or citizenship.

Lynne Feldman, a founding partner with more than 35 years of experience as an immigration attorney, lauded the team for helping thousands of clients achieve their goals of gaining entry, residency, or citizenship in the United States this year alone.

"In the last 15 years, we've put in hard work for many clients who continuously show us how important family is," explains Lynne.

"We recognize that solving every immigration issue will have a profound impact on every family's future. That's why we never take that responsibility lightly," added Lynne.

Jason Feldman, also a founding partner who has helped hundreds of foreign nationals from all over the world achieve their dreams of living and working in the US, says he knows how important each person's immigration case is to them.

"It is the difference between being allowed to live and work in the US and being deported," explains Feldman, a top-rated Immigration attorney, who, just this year alone, assisted clients with marriage green cards, non-immigrant visas, US citizenship, green cards, permanent residency, and labor certification.

As the firm celebrates this milestone, Jason says the company is now focusing its efforts on expanding its services in the USA and maintaining its reputation as a leading immigration law firm in San Diego.

Jason also expressed his gratitude to the clients who have trusted the firm over the years, stating, "It's about being responsive and generous. Each case is a matter of life and death for many individuals. That's why we continue to upskill our skills and be attentive to every client case."

For more information, contact Feldman Immigration Lawyers today or visit their website. The law firm invites individuals facing immigration challenges to reach out and schedule a consultation.

About Feldman Immigration Lawyers:

Feldman Immigration Lawyers is a leading immigration law firm in San Diego. The firm's attorneys have a combined 70 years of experience and have successfully handled over 10,000 cases, demonstrating their expertise and dedication to achieving positive outcomes.

It offers a wide range of immigration services, including Derivative and Family-based green cards, Employment visas for businesses seeking to hire foreign workers (H-1b, L-1, labor certification), Investor Visas (EB-5 and E-2), Extraordinary Ability Green Cards and National Interest Waivers, O-1 and P-1 visas, and I-9 Audits.

Contact Info:

Name: Jason Feldman

Email: Send Email

Organization: Feldman Immigration Lawyers

Phone: (619) 299- 9600

Website: https://immigrateme.com/

Release ID: 89140531

