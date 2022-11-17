Female Disruptor Gi Gi O’Brien Launches Billionaire Manifesting As The Go-To Framework For Success In 2023

Gi Gi O’Brien debuts online member platform gii Academy, with flagship Billionaire Manifesting programs. This is for exceptional entrepreneurs looking to unlock their super intelligence to achieve bigger visions in a fraction of the time. Doors open to founding members on December 1 2022.

Gi Gi O’Brien has created a program suite she believes will be unrivaled. It provides clients with the end-to-end process needed to quantum leap from vision to reality, no matter what the goal is, or what obstacle was previously in the way. Boasting to be the one and only method you need to manifest anything, she says 'it makes the Law of Attraction look like child's play'.



Her Billionaire Manifesting programs uniquely blend neuropsychology and cosmology so clients master the forgotten knowledge used to activate mind-brain faculties and align with the power of the universe in a way that optimizes not just their success, but well-being and fulfillment.



The gii Academy programs evolved from her #1 best-selling book ‘The Intelligence of Happiness’ which received endorsements from the likes of Sienna Miller, Ndaba Mandela, and the previous president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Mike Paseornek who referenced her work as a “​​highly intellectual and transformative understanding of happiness and well-being."



‘In an age where artificial intelligence and tech development are intensely focused upon, I want to ensure individuals can leverage the brilliance of their own human intelligence for self development, and more importantly live high-performance lives that actually support well-being and prosperity instead of creating anxiety, burnout and ceilings to personal success. The once taboo topic of manifesting is a technique more frequently featured in modern day science and I believe my proprietary frameworks are revolutionary in forging one’s legacy.’ – Gi Gi O’Brien



Daniel Curran, Forbes #7 SuperAngel Unicorn Investor, said; "In the discussion on motivation and purpose, Gi Gi clearly and succinctly encapsulates exactly what I discovered from the wisdom obtained through years of experience. So I can say, without a doubt, that this work will set you on a path to a refreshed outlook on life’s possibilities, help you discover why you are here, and go on to manifest your goals with focus."

About Us: Global Intelligence Initiative LLC was founded in February 2022 by Gi Gi O’Brien. Creating world class media and programs that empower individuals to take control of their life and manifest their dreams is the driving force behind the company, and Gi Gi believes that simplifying the mastery of human and cosmic intelligence will create positive ripples in the future of humanity, especially as it pertains to mental health.

